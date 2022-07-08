The Pocatello Animal Shelter recently received recognition from an animal advocacy group for the low number of animals it euthanized in 2021.
Best Friends Animal Society — a non-profit animal welfare organization located in southern Utah — recognized the Pocatello Animal Shelter as a no-kill shelter for 2021, the city said in a Friday news release.
The Pocatello shelter has been working hard to place every dog and cat into a home, the city said in the release. The no-kill shelter designation was made possible by the assistance received from local animal rescue and shelter partners, the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, donors and especially the support of the community by donating funds and time, and by adopting animals from the Pocatello shelter, the city said.
Best Friends Animal Society focuses on conducting outreach nationwide with shelters, rescue groups and members to promote pet adoption, no-kill animal rescue, and spay-and-neuter practices. Each year, the group evaluates shelters to see if they can be classified as a no-kill shelter, according to Best Friends’ criteria.
Best Friends Animal Society on its website says a 90 percent total save rate for all animals in a shelter system is an effective benchmark for measuring a community’s progress towards no-kill.
“Being able to reach that percentage indicates that shelters have the relationships and resources that make it possible to save the life of every cat and dog that can be saved,” the Best Friends Animal Society’s website says. “The number of pets brought to shelters who are suffering from irremediable medical or behavioral issues that compromise their quality of life and prevent them from being saved typically does not comprise more than 10 percent of all pets entering the shelter system. Therefore, any shelter operating at or above a 90 percent save rate will automatically receive the designation of no-kill in the Best Friends Pet Lifesaving Dashboard.”
The Pocatello Animal Shelter achieved this honor for 2021 and is working to maintain its no-kill status for 2022.
“This is a great accomplishment for Pocatello Animal Services,” said Pocatello Animal Services Director Chris Abbott. “It wouldn’t be possible without the support from other shelters and rescues in the animal network, Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, and other donors, as well as the support of the community. Our staff has worked hard to get to this point but it is only the beginning. We will continue to rely on our volunteers, fosters, and community to help keep this a safe place for the animals.”