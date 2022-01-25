The Pocatello Animal Shelter is in the process of installing a fenced-in grassy area where adoptable dogs can get exercise and play outside.
The grassy area will be a first for the Pocatello shelter, which has been steadily making improvements to its building over the years to enhance animals' experience and security while they're waiting for forever homes.
The area is expected to be finished and open to dogs, staff and volunteers by early spring, with add-ons to the space, such as trees, a roof for shade, benches and a possible cat play area, to be worked on through the year.
Cindy Tiegs, a member of the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter Board of Directors, dreamt up the idea for the dog play area and brought it before her fellow board members in May 2021. The proposal was quickly approved by the board and a few months later approved by the Pocatello City Council.
"Walking the dogs is the only real exercise they get now, so if we can get them out there with a ball for 20 minutes and toss it or have group meetings, it's just going to be a lot better socializing for them," Tiegs said. "We get some really high energy dogs in here, and it's tough to exercise them."
Dogs at the shelter currently have cement-floor enclosures where they're taken to play and meet their prospective new families, but having a grassy play area will be much more beneficial to their mental and physical health.
Tiegs said many other animal shelters in the area already have these grassy enclosures for dogs, so the Pocatello shelter has been long due for one.
"It looks like most shelters have an outdoor play area and we don't," she said. "So, I've always been trying to pitch it and now we finally got it in the works to get it done."
Chris Abbott, the shelter's supervisor, said he's thankful to the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter for this "great addition" to the facility.
"This play yard will help the staff and volunteers to assess and to socialize the dogs in their care," Abbott said.
In addition to the new fenced-in area, the shelter is installing a large chain-link fence around the entire shelter property to keep animals safe and prevent them from running off if their handler accidentally lets them go.
Dogs have gotten out of the shelter before, Tiegs said, and while they typically come back or can be retrieved, it's better to avoid that scenario.
The total cost to the shelter for the perimeter fencing and the dog play area will be between $15,000 to $20,000. The money will come entirely from donations to the nonprofit Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.
Deb Bohi, vice president of the FPAS board, said she's excited about the play area and hopes it will make the shelter stay for animals more pleasant.
"We're really trying to improve animals' experience here," Bohi said. "We just want to help them socialize and get them closer to going home."