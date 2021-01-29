Pocatello police officers and other police department personnel recently got vaccination shots to protect against the dangers of COVID-19, according to Greg Maag of Maag Prescription and Medical Supply, who administered the vaccine shots.
The personnel who received the shots in the department were split into two groups to ensure that if there were any side effects from the vaccine, which has proven to be well tolerated, then the whole police department wouldn’t be out at once, Maag said.
That also worked out well since the shots are given in two doses about a month apart in any event.
“It’s just kind of exciting to be getting it taken care of,” Maag said.
The different vaccines are both effective. But Maag says the Moderna vaccine comes in a bottle and is a bit easier to use than the Pfizer-BioNiTech vaccine.
And any complaints are rare and generally about sore arms or a bit of an ache, Maag said.
So in terms of side effects they’re pretty well tolerated, Maag said. And it’s vital.
“There’s people dying so its very important,” he said.
He says overall people appreciate getting a COVID-19 vaccination.
It’s a relief, especially for the elderly population in nursing homes and relate care centers.
“They’re very appreciative of it,” he said.
Meanwhile, Chubbuck Police Chief Bill Guiberson said the department worked with the Southeast Idaho Health Department and a local pharmacy to make the vaccine shots available to anyone in the department who wanted them, though numbers weren’t kept.
Other pharmacies involved in the community include Ed Snell and the Shaver Pharmacy and Compounding Center.
