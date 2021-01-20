POCATELLO — A well-known Pocatello activist is being credited with saving the life of a man shot during a disturbance in the city's downtown early Wednesday morning.
Nicola "Nikki" Taysom provided life-saving first aid to the man after he was shot in the stairwell of an apartment building in the 300 block of West Clark Street in Pocatello around 2:30 a.m., police said.
Taysom and the wounded man are residents of the apartment building.
Pocatello police are asking for the public's help in locating the two adult male suspects in the shooting, who fled the scene after the incident and remain at large.
The first suspect is described as being a white male in his early 40s who's 5 feet 5 inches tall with a stocky build, police said. This suspect has short grayish-brown hair, was wearing a flannel jacket and has tattoos on his face and arms, police said.
The second suspect is described as being a white male in his 20s who's 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, police said. This suspect has fair-colored skin, reddish blond hair and was wearing a dark heavy coat, police said.
Police said the disturbance between the three individuals in the apartment's stairwell remains under investigation, but what they know about the incident is that the man who resides in the apartment building pulled a knife during the incident and one of the two suspects then pulled a pistol and shot him.
Police are not saying which of the two suspects shot the man. Police said they do not believe that the victim and suspects know each other, adding that the two suspects are not residents of the apartment building.
Taysom heard the shooting, instructed another resident of the apartment building to call 911 and then provided first aid to the wounded man until Pocatello police and Pocatello Fire Department paramedics arrived on the scene, police said.
Police are crediting Taysom's actions with saving the man's life.
The wounded man, whose name has not been released, was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of a single gunshot to his abdomen.
Police said he is expected to survive.
If you have any information regarding the suspects in this case please contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.