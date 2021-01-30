POCATELLO - An 83-year-old Pocatello resident is building a 1:13th scale replica of a Virginia class submarine in his garage that's like those he served on during his 20 years in the military's submarine service.
Donald Hulse began building the wood replica - which will be around 29 feet long - about four months ago.
He aims to have it on in parades and show it at businesses that are interested after it's completed at the end of February. He already has a trailer for it.
He says the propulsion pod and hull design and all the sonar arrays for the real version of the submarine, which was 377 feet long, were all developed at Lake Pend Oreille in Idaho.
And he says the sensitivity of its sonar array was amazing.
“On a calm day they can hear raindrops hitting the surface from 1,200 feet down,” he said.
And while the exact depth that the sub can dive to is classified he does say it could go deeper than 800 feet.
And his replica comes with a loud klaxon to sound three times, which he is happy to demonstrate, to signal personnel on board.
And the Virginia class submarines were fast. Practically speedboat fast, he says.
In fact the subs can go quicker underwater than on the surface.
They can do in excess of 34 mph, he says.
He points out the spot on the replica sub he's building - which will cost him over $1,000 by the time it's done - where the water would have come in on the real sub and gotten compressed and then shot out the back end of the sub.
“So it's kind of like jet propulsion,” he said.
His job when he served on real submarines was as an electrician.
“We took care of everything from bow to stern – all the electrical,” he said.
He was also trained for nuclear issues and ran the reactor that produced steam that went to the turbines, and also to the distiller to make freshwater out of sea water.
“We purified water in the reactor and in the steam system and also in the oxygen generators, where we made our own oxygen,” he said.
Meanwhile, the whole purpose for building the replica sub is to raise funds for the USS Idaho Commissioning Foundation for the future USS Idaho leading-edge Virginia Class nuclear-powered fast attack submarine being built in Connecticut, Hulse said.
The SSN799 sub is due to be christened in late 2021 and likely to be commissioned into the Navy fleet in late 2022 or 2023, he said.
And much of the advanced acoustic stealth technology for the planned new sub came from the U.S. Navy Acoustic Research Laboratory in Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille, said Hulse, who serves on the Christening Committee for the latest submarine named after Idaho.
Hulse also serves on the state Commissioning Committee in Boise for the effort.
He will be working in several mostly local counties to raise funds that will go toward the submarine and scholarships for the submarine's personnel.
He says they plan to include scenes of Idaho in the new submarine. And when COVID-19 is under control they plan to bring the captain and crew members to Idaho to celebrate the commissioning of the new sub.
There are four previous submarines named USS Idaho, with the most recent being Battleship 42, which was commissioned in 1919, he said.
And organizers want to raise funds to bring together the people of Idaho to celebrate the honor of having another ship of the line named for the state.
The committee also is responsible for any habitability improvements aboard the submarine to make its coming long and isolated missions more comfortable and to enhance the quality of life for the crew members of the submarine, Hulse said.
The commission's goal is to raise over $500,000 for the effort.
“I have a bunch of envelopes already made up if people want to make a donation,” Hulse said. “I'll give them an envelope because we want checks, not cash, to keep everything legal,” he said.
And one of the priorities of the Commissioning Committee is to fund – through the existing Dolphin Scholarship Foundation - some educational aid scholarships for the sailors and their dependents, he said.
Hulse says that's to demonstrate the state's gratitude for their service and to provide a tangible way to support their sacrifices.