POCATELLO — An 83-year-old Pocatello Navy veteran is building a 1:13th scale replica of the planned USS Idaho submarine in his garage.
Donald Hulse began building the replica — which will be around 27 feet long — about four months ago. Hulse served aboard military submarines for more than 20 years.
The USS Idaho will be the first submarine named for the Gem State.
Hulse aims to show it in parades and at businesses after it's completed around the end of February. He already has a trailer for it.
His goal is to raise donated funds via checks from the public to provide scenes of Idaho in the new submarine, mainly in the crew's mess area and on tabletops.
Hulse, who serves on the state Commissioning Committee in Boise for the USS Idaho, says when COVID-19 is under control the goal is to bring the sub's captain and crew to Idaho to introduce them to the state.
The committee is also responsible for habitability improvements aboard the submarine to help make its long and isolated missions more comfortable for the crew and to enhance their quality of life.
He says the propulsion pod and hull design and all the sonar arrays for the real version of the submarine, which is 377 feet, were all developed at Lake Pend Oreille in Northern Idaho.
And Hulse says the sub will be able to go quicker underwater than on the surface, due to a pod around the propeller that acts like a fan jet.
And he says the sensitivity of its sonar array is amazing.
“On a calm day they can hear raindrops hitting the surface from 1,200 feet down,” Hulse said.
Meanwhile, the exact depth that the sub can dive to is classified, though he acknowledges its range is deeper than 800 feet.
And his replica comes with a loud klaxon to sound three times, which he is happy to demonstrate, to signal personnel about diving and surfacing.
His job when he served on real submarines was as an electrician.
“We took care of everything from bow to stern — all the electrical,” Hulse said.
He was also trained for nuclear issues and ran the reactor that produced steam that went to the turbines, and also to the distiller to make freshwater out of sea water.
“We purified water in the reactor and in the steam system and also in the oxygen generators, where we made our own oxygen,” Hulse said.
The USS Idaho sub is due to be christened in late 2021 and likely to be commissioned into the Navy fleet in late 2022 or 2023, he said.
And much of the advanced acoustic stealth technology for the planned new sub came from the U.S. Navy Acoustic Research Laboratory in Idaho on Lake Pend Oreille, said Hulse, who serves on the Christening Committee for the latest planned new submarine.
He will be working in several counties to raise funds that will go toward the submarine and scholarships for the submarine's personnel.
Hulse says they plan to include scenes of Idaho in the new submarine. And when COVID-19 is under control, they plan to bring the captain and crew members to Idaho to celebrate the commissioning of the new sub.
Organizers want to raise funds to bring together the people of Idaho to celebrate the honor of having another ship of the line named for the state.
The committee also is responsible for any habitability improvements aboard the submarine to make its coming long and isolated missions more comfortable and to enhance the quality of life for the crew members of the submarine, Hulse said.
The commission's goal is to raise over $500,000 for the effort.
“I have a bunch of envelopes already made up if people want to make a donation,” Hulse said. “I'll give them an envelope because we want checks, not cash, to keep everything legal,” he said.
One of the priorities of the Commissioning Committee is to fund — through the existing Dolphin Scholarship Foundation — some educational aid scholarships for the sailors and their dependents, he said.
Hulse says that's to demonstrate the state's gratitude for their service and to provide a tangible way to support their sacrifices.