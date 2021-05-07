POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center will soon open a new unit that should better serve people with airborne contagious diseases, such as COVID-19, and enable more patients with a host of acute medical conditions to access care locally.
PMC's special care unit will add 11 beds to the hospital, serving patients with a variety of serious medical ailments. Hospital officials say the unit should be accepting patients before the month's end.
"It adds more capacity in the highest level of care we can offer in the hospital," said PMC CEO Jordan Herget.
PMC will have 198 patient beds available following the opening of the new unit, which will treat cardiac, orthopedic, surgical respiratory illness, COVID-19 and other categories of patients. It will also offer care that's a step down for patients ready to move out of the intensive care unit.
PMC has invested just under $3 million in the new wing and is hiring for several new nursing and medical positions to staff it.
Brandi Sargent, who will be the assistant nurse manager of the special care unit, said all of the rooms will be equipped with negative pressure, which is useful for treatment of patients with contagious upper respiratory diseases.
"One thing COVID requires is negative pressure so we are not recirculating that air within our hospital. It allows us to circulate the air to the outdoors to keep our other patients and our staff safe," Sargent said. "That's a key thing to prepare us for the future and anything that might come our way."
Sargent said the unit's beds will also have special capabilities, and rooms will all have cardiac monitoring equipment that submit readings viewable from the ICU area to "have eyes on patients at all times."
Nurses and staff will undergo additional training to handle patients with the most challenging medical problems. As a result, many more patients who have been sent to facilities as far away as Salt Lake City in the past to receive treatment when local acute-care beds weren't available will get to stay close to home.
"We want them to stay here," said Amy Hemsley, director for critical care services at PMC.
PMC was built a decade ago at the former site of Pocatello Regional Medical Center. The special care unit will be housed within an original wing of PRMC, which had served as the cardiac unit at the former hospital.
Until recently, Herget said the wing housed physician sleep rooms. Sleep rooms will now be scattered in other locations throughout the hospital, he said.
Hemsley said PMC has more need than ever for acute care rooms. The hospital has been handling more severe traumas, having added a traumatologist last July. Three additional cardiologists have also joined the PMC staff within the past year.
"Our cardiovascular program is growing so we're seeing patients who are needing higher levels of care, so this is giving us kind of that ability to flex with the demands that the community has," Hemsley said.
PMC spokesperson Mary Keating explained thus far, the hospital has housed COVID-19 patients requiring differing levels of care on different floors, presenting staffing and efficiency challenges because staff who care for COVID-19 patients can't provide care to general patients. She said the unit will better position the hospital if there's another uptick in cases of the coronavirus, the flue or another airborne infectious disease.
Herget added, "When we originally looked at this five or six months ago when COVID was very high census, we thought this would be a perfect spot for them, but now that the pandemic is softening and we don't have as many COVID patients, people have been vaccinated and so that gives us the flexibility to use it for other needs."
Mark Baker, assistant administrator at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, said his hospital opened a similar 10-bed unit in October with negative pressure rooms, but it was designated specifically for patients with COVID-19 and other airborne infectious diseases. Baker said Bingham pulled space from other operations to "more efficiently care for high acuity infectious disease patients with the staffing we have."
"We opened it because of the high (COVID-19) levels other hospitals were seeing," Baker said. "It was a way we could contribute to a regional response at that time."
For several years, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls has operated a progressive care unit. EIRMC spokesperson Coleen Niemann explained the unit offers a "step down" for patients who have improved from intensive care but are still too sick to be admitted to a general floor.
"It handles all manners of patients recovering from heart attacks, complex surgeries and traumas," Niemann said.
To aid in responding to the pandemic, Neimann said EIRMC devoted an isolated wing of that unit to COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized but didn't require intensive care.