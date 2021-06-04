POCATELLO — Naomi Wilde checked into Portneuf Medical Center in August after a bad fall, and she returned to the local hospital in November when she experienced trouble with her gallbladder.
Friday morning, the region's most senior thrill seeker headed to PMC for a much happier reason. In celebration of her 106th birthday, the hospital took Naomi on a helicopter flight around town — checking off another item on her life's bucket list.
"I told her on the way over that the last time I took her to the hospital it was under different conditions," her son Dean said while the helicopter carrying his mother circled overhead.
Dean jokingly turned to a caregiver as the helicopter became a small dot in the sky and asked, "How long do you want to keep her on hospice?"
Dean admits he didn't give it another thought after his mother told him a couple of months ago that she might like to go up in a helicopter. However, the staff at Chubbuck-based Grace Assisted Living Center, where Naomi resides, started making arrangements to fulfill the request.
"Serving seniors every day of our lives and being able to touch lives and make their dreams come true is what we strive to do," said Glenda Stoddard, administrator at Grace. "Somebody said, 'Do you do this for everybody?' and I said, 'Well, everybody who turns 106.'"
Prior to the flight, a crowd of friends and family members who were gathered at PMC ate doughnuts and sang Naomi "Happy Birthday." Naomi had the group in stitches with her storytelling, encouraging her 96-year-old "baby" brother Edwin Nelson to move into Grace, where he was apparently a hit with several female residents when he came to visit her.
"The women were swooning over him," Naomi said, joking that she wondered whether or not she'd have to knock on doors and ask, "Is my brother in there?"
The morning's climax came when Naomi buzzed Grace in the helicopter and waved to her friends, who were gathered outside.
"I'm excited about anything that's new I haven't done, and I think my days are numbered. I'd better do whatever I can when I get a chance for it," Naomi said shortly before liftoff.
Born on June 6, 1915, Naomi is the oldest of five sibling raised on a farm in the small Southeast Idaho city of Thatcher. Her mother died at childbirth when she was 13. Many duties of running a household fell on her shoulders. She eventually dropped out of high school to help her father and says she learned through the "school of hard knocks."
"I love life," she said. "It's what you make of it."
Shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Naomi married Merlin Wilde, who was raised on a farm in the Mink Creek area of Preston. Merlin was drafted into the military and was deployed to England and then Germany, serving in Gen. George S. Patton’s famed army.
Regarding her amazing longevity, Naomi believes she's living proof that the doctors have it all wrong when it comes to sweets. She usually has a Dum-Dum sucker in her mouth — and often eats a pair at once, which Dean says makes her look like a walrus. She'll reach for a chocolate if she can't find a sucker, and she never misses an ice cream social. She drinks Diet Coke by the case.
"That's nonsense. If (sweets were bad for your health) I wouldn't be here today," joked Naomi, who wore a pearl necklace, a red short-sleeved shirt, a pink "birthday girl" sash and a big smile.
For her 104th birthday, Naomi rode a live elephant at the El Korah Shrine Circus at the Bannock County Event Center.
"I kept trying to reach up and get a hold of his mane like a horse," Naomi recalled.
Her brother Edwin believes he may already know the next item his big sister will seek to cross of her bucket list.
"She told me she wanted to sky dive," Edwin said.
Perhaps that will have to wait until she turns 107.