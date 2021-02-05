POCATELLO — Many members of the Portneuf Medical Center staff have received special bonuses in recognition of their hard work to keep the hospital functioning throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Bonuses ranged from $125 to $1,000, with the largest bonuses going to workers who have worked at patients' bedsides, according to hospital spokeswoman Mary Keating.
PMC nurse Michelle Ferguson said in an email expressing her appreciation to the hospital that the bonuses spurred a spirit of giving and good will among the staff.
"We looked around and started taking care of each other. My unit took care of me and bought my Christmas. I have never worked for a place that became my family," Ferguson wrote.
Ferguson described the bonuses as "unexpected and so needed."
"It was a blessing as I am a single mom and I knew that I could take care of things and be OK," she wrote.
Keating said the year-end bonuses went to workers employed directly by PMC and weren't offered to managers. Keating noted 2020 was a physically, mentally and emotionally challenging year for caregivers. Those employees have had to take extra precautions to protect themselves during the pandemic.
"These employees have been and continue to be on the front lines, caring for very sick and contagious COVID-19 patients," Keating said in an email to the Journal.