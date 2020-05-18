POCATELLO — With Southeast Idaho still reporting relatively few COVID-19 cases, Portneuf Medical Center has slightly relaxed restrictions on its visitation policy, and the city is reopening certain services, including Zoo Idaho.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed two new COVID-19 cases in Bannock County on Monday, bringing the total number of known cases in the county to a dozen and the number of confirmed cases in the region to 22.
The latest cases involve a woman in her 30s and an 18-year-old woman, both of whom had contact with other confirmed cases and are recovering at home. Bannock County's 10th case was confirmed on Thursday, involving a man in his 60s who also had exposure to another confirmed case and is recovering at home.
Statewide, Idaho confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Gem State to 2,455. There have been 74 virus-related deaths in Idaho.
PMC officials said in a press release they have adjusted their patient visitation policy to "better reflect the current community status."
Effective Friday, patients in inpatient areas may designate a visitor for the duration of their hospital stay. A patient's specified visitor will be documented at the time of admission with PMC's care team.
All visitors will receive a wristband and will have to show ID at the screening station on a patient's floor.
Quarantined areas and areas with identified COVID-19 patients or patients under investigation for COVID-19 will remain off limits to visitors at PMC. No visitors with a fever, cough or shortness of breath — as well as anyone who has traveled to an identified COVID-19 hot spot within the past 14 days or is awaiting COVID-19 diagnostic results — will be allowed to visit a patient.
No visitors under age 18 will be allowed, and all visitors must be screened upon entry and wear a mask in the hospital. Visitors will be asked to enter through one of three designated entrances, with the emergency room entrance open 24 hours.
PMC has a process in place to address unique circumstances that make visitation essential, such as end-of-life cases.
Effective on Monday, PMC's outpatient laboratory draw station will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Outpatient lab services are located just inside of PMC's main entrance.
The city of Pocatello has also announced policy changes relating to COVID-19.
Starting Monday, the Animal Services Department is expanding hours for appointment-only services from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 208-234-6156.
Zoo Idaho announced plans to open to the public beginning at 10 a.m. on weekends only. Entrance to the zoo will be capped at 300 people to allow for patrons to socially distance.
The Community Recreation Center opened Monday. Cardio machines will be off limits, and additional cleaning measures will be implemented. Furthermore, the multipurpose gym, steam room, eucalyptus room and sauna will remain closed.
Fitness class attendance will be capped at eight participants. All water fitness classes, swim lessons, dance classes and public swim sessions remain canceled.
Racquetball court use will be open to only those from the same household with a maximum of two patrons on the court at any time.
Tentatively, Bannock Baseball is planning to begin practices May 30 and spectators will be limited to immediate family members. Adult softball and soccer leagues are scheduled to start June 15. Picnic shelters are scheduled to reopen June 13.
Meanwhile, Pocatello park playground structures will remain closed until stage 3 of the governor's order to reopen the state.
Cemetery offices reopened to the public at 9 a.m. Monday.
Starting on Monday, the Marshall Public Library began offering curbside pick-up of items by appointment only.
Pocatello City Hall will continue to have limited access for citizens. Residents who visit a department in City Hall will be required to call from the lobby, where a directory of city departments will be posted.