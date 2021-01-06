POCATELLO — Several of Bernadette Bradburn's friends and neighbors have told her they plan to wait and see how she responds to the COVID-19 vaccine before getting it themselves.
Bradburn became the first member of the Portneuf Medical Center medical staff to receive the second and final dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday afternoon.
She's a registered nurse and case manager who deals with the Pocatello hospital's sickest COVID-19 patients, and she hopes that by getting the vaccine herself, she'll make other local residents more comfortable in getting it when it's their turn. After getting the shot Wednesday, Bradburn said she felt no discomfort and had no adverse reaction.
She believes the path out of the pandemic will be for people to get the vaccine when they can and to follow public health guidelines.
"I don't want anyone to die needlessly. ... I want to make sure we get enough of the population vaccinated that it protects everyone who can't get the shot," Bradburn said, noting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorizations don't approve vaccinations for children under 16 years old.
PMC spokeswoman Mary Keating said 850 hospital employees have now received the first round of COVID-19 vaccine. By Saturday, she said 544 PMC employees will have received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The hospital will begin administering the second dose of Moderna vaccine during the week of Jan. 25.
Still, less than half of the hospital's medical staff have received a shot, and there's no word on when Southeastern Idaho Public Health will have additional first doses of the vaccine to administer to additional staff members, Keating said.
PMC CEO Jordan Herget said in a prepared statement, "This year, our team members along with many health care providers sacrificed much to care for members of the community, fighting COVID-19 skillfully, bravely and tirelessly. The vaccine is good news in the fight to defeat COVID-19."
According to Idaho Public Health, vaccines have been prioritized for hospital staff essential for care of COVID-19 patients including support and clinical staff, outpatient clinic staff essential for care of COVID-19 patients, long-term care facility staff and residents, home care providers of adults 65 and older and home-care providers of anyone with a high-risk medical condition, emergency medical service providers, outpatient and inpatient medical staff who can't do tele-medicine work, dentists and their hygienists and assistants, pharmacists and their technicians and aides and public health and emergency management response workers who can't work remotely.
Beginning in February, the vaccine will be offered to essential workers and older adults including first responders, pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade staff and teachers and daycare workers, correctional and detention facility staff, food processing workers, grocery and convenience store workers, Idaho National Guard members, other essential workers not already included who are unable to work remotely and adults who are at least 75 years old.
Starting in April, the vaccine will become available to adults who are at least 65 years old, people with medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 and essential workers not included in previous phases.
Vaccines will be offered to the general public in May.
Bradburn is tasked with assisting COVID-19 patients and their family members and making certain everything is in order for their discharge. Most patients are dumbfounded about how they contracted the coronavirus, she said. Bradburn said it remains unclear what lingering health complications some of her former patients will have heading forward.
"A lot of folks have passed away already and we don't know how bad this is going to affect them for the rest of their lives," Bradburn said. "We're seeing heart damage, lung damage and inflammatory problems with children."
Bradburn said she took the vaccine as much for her elderly mother-in-law, her friends who are recovering from cancer and her grandchildren as for herself.
"In the Los Angeles area (COVID-19) is just out of control. ... I don't want to see Idaho in the same position as LA is in," Bradburn said.