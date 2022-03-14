POCATELLO — A Portneuf Air Rescue helicopter picked up an injured snowmobiler who was stranded in the Wyoming backcountry on Friday afternoon.
Scott Strupp, flight nurse and public relations representative with the Portneuf Medical Center-based team, said the patient was with a group of about a dozen snowmobilers recreating in the mountains of western Wyoming east of Bear Lake.
Strupp said Wyoming snowmobilers were extremely prepared, which improved the outcome. He said the patient drove the snowmobile over a cornice and sustained a traumatic orthopedic injury.
The group brought a Garmin inReach device, which they used to make a distress call. Strupp said they used their snowmobiles to pack down a good landing area for the helicopter. He said they also had supplies to make a fire and blankets to keep the patient warm.
"They go out quite a bit so they were super prepared," Strupp said.
Strupp said the helicopter was at the patient's side within 35 minutes of Portneuf Air Rescue receiving the call. The patient was flown to PMC, which was the closest hospital well equipped to handle the injury, Strupp said.
Strupp emphasized the average patient out-of-pocket cost of a Portneuf Air Rescue transport is about $200. He said the company that operates the service, Classic, offers two free hours of search time per call to help keep patients' costs down.