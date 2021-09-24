POCATELLO — Though Portneuf Medical Center has been operating near capacity amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, CEO Jordan Herget is confident the hospital has ample resources to avoid rationing services, as is being done in other parts of the state.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare recently issued a statewide declaration authorizing the state's hospital's to operate under crisis standards of care — allowing them to make difficult decisions about which patients receive limited resources and acknowledging that changes intended to save as many lives as possible might come at the expense of the quality of care.
Eastern Idaho hospitals, including PMC, are still operating under contingency standards of care, allowing them to deviate from normal operations without affecting the quality of care. Herget said Friday he's confident crisis standards of care won't be necessary at PMC, but he also understands seeing the community through the surge has posed a "huge strain" on his staff.
"There's a difference between the incredibly hard work the (PMC) staff are doing and keeping the hospital open and situations in other parts of our (state) where they're being overrun frankly with COVID patients," Herget said.
While hospitals in the Magic and Treasure valleys and Northern Idaho have added beds in conference rooms, cafeterias and other available spaces, Herget believes PMC should have adequate traditional bed capacity heading forward.
On Monday, Herget said PMC will open a special care unit with nine rooms equipped with negative pressure technology to treat patients with contagious upper respiratory diseases, such as the coronavirus.
Administrators with Idaho hospitals operating under crisis standards have said they've expanded their morgues and have been sending some COVID-19 patients who would otherwise be admitted back home, offering prescriptions and equipment to monitor their conditions. PMC has adequate morgue space and hasn't turned away patients in need of care, Herget said.
PMC also isn't using its emergency department to triage patients, as some other Idaho hospitals are doing.
Under the contingency standards, PMC has been delaying certain nonemergent surgeries — such as joint replacements and heart surgeries that can be put off — by a day or two, dependent on bed availability. PMC has also erected a tent structure outside of the main building, where certain COVID-19 treatments are administered, such as monoclonal antibody treatments.
While staff at some other state hospitals are now responsible for more patients than normal, Herget said PMC has maintained the same staff-to-patient ratios as before the pandemic.
"I can tell you with confidence that today and any day when you come to Portneuf or even to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center or the the other hospitals here because we're not in crisis standards of care you're getting that conventional standard of care — the functional equivalent of it — so you should have confidence coming to the hospitals," Herget said.
Several area health professionals have contacted the Journal to voice their opinions that PMC should take advantage of the crisis standards. Herget, however, argued there's no good reason to implement standards allowing for a lessor quality of care unless it's absolutely necessary.
"You never want to be in a crisis standard of care," Herget said.
Herget also sees signs that COVID-19 hospitalizations may be leveling off. As of Friday, PMC was caring for 43 COVID-19 patients. That number is up from during the previous surge in December, when PMC housed between 38 and 42 patients, but it's dropped since Monday, when PMC had 47 COVID-19 patients.
Herget suspects a few large public events, including the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot, contributed to a recent spike in cases that's now tapering off. Furthermore, Herget said COVID-19 transmission has been significantly lower in Southeast Idaho than in the state's southwest and northern regions.
Herget is encouraged that amid the current surge, caused by the highly contagious delta variant, PMC has seen fewer COVID-19 patients admitted into its intensive care unit. However, there were 10 patients in the ICU on Friday, all of whom were on ventilators.
"The patients who are here in the hospital are a little less sick than they were at the height of the pandemic," Herget said. "That enables us to manage that number of patients better."
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann is unconvinced that the region has reached a plateau regarding coronavirus transmission.
There were 1,243 active COVID-19 cases within the district's eight-county service area on Friday, factoring in the 173 new cases reported Friday night.
"We had the highest numbers since the pandemic started this week of active cases," Mann said. "We're certainly hopeful we will reach a plateau soon and a decline, but I don't think based on the data I've seen that's already started. ... I hope the peak has passed but I haven't seen anything yet that confirms that for me."
Herget participates in a 10 a.m. call with other Idaho hospital CEOs each morning.
While hospitals elsewhere in Idaho have no free ventilators, PMC has 26 ventilators and access to additional ventilators if needed. He said PMC has accepted a few patients from Kootenai County to make sure they received treatment.
Herget said PMC staff members have been asked to pick up extra shifts throughout the pandemic and there's been high employee turnover as a result of the stress. Hoping to relieve the burden of its staff, he said PMC has authorized the hiring of 75 contract workers, also known as travelers. Thus far, PMC has filled about 40 of those open positions for travelers, who have been in great demand lately.
Herget said PMC hasn't had to bring in physicians from area urgent cares to supplement its staff but "people stand ready to help when help is needed."
The hospital normally bases its planning and budgeting on having 75 percent occupancy.
"So when you have (more than) 40 additional COVID patients and 20 to 30 staff are out for COVID exposure, then the existing staff are called to do the extra," Herget said.
Though COVID-19 exposure has added to PMC's staffing challenges, the hospital does not require staff to get vaccinated, as hospitals now operating under crisis standards such as St. Luke's Health System and St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center have done.
Herget said more than 66 percent of his staff have gotten vaccinated, and PMC will accept guidance from regulatory bodies and the state heading forward in light of President Biden's recent announcement that employers with more than 100 workers will be required to have their employees vaccinated.
Herget noted that other hospitals in Eastern Idaho aren't mandating vaccines for staff and "as a region we want to act together and do things in the same boat."
He encourages the general public to get vaccinated. He estimates between 80 and 90 percent of COVID-19 patients at PMC are unvaccinated.
As a medical professional, Herget also supports mask mandates in local schools.
"The more we can reduce transmission the better off we'll all be," he said.
Dr. Dan Snell, PMC's chief medical officer, explained getting vaccinated is about reducing risk, and the risk of a bad reaction to the vaccine is nowhere near the risk of a person experiencing a bad outcome with COVID-19.
"Idaho is not in crisis standards of care because we're seeing so many bad reactions to the vaccine. Idaho is in crisis standards of care because there are so many people getting COVID," Snell said.
As for Eastern Idaho, Snell agrees crisis standards of care are not yet necessary, and he's optimistic they never will be in this part of the state.
"When you see rates start to level out a little bit, you're hoping that's a trend, not a blip. We hope that's the way it's going to stay," Snell said. "I think we'll be able to continue on."
Snell believes the new unit set to open on Monday will give PMC a major boost.
Beyond the medical outlook, Snell has been distressed by the growing divisiveness within the community based on extreme public opinions about how society should respond to the coronavirus. He implores the public to be kind and understanding of people with differing beliefs.
"I've had enough really tough conversations with people on both sides of the spectrum," Snell said. "From a mask and vaccine perspective, people are really passionate about it and it gets in the way of being kind to each other."