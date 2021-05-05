POCATELLO — Ardent Health Services CEO Marty Bonick chose a momentous occasion for making his first visit to Southeast Idaho and Portneuf Medical Center.
A decade after PMC opened a 353,000-square-foot community hospital, Bonick was among the local dignitaries and health care officials gathered Wednesday morning to break ground on a future outpatient medical plaza in a rapidly growing area near the new Northgate interchange on Interstate 15.
Ardent, based in Nashville, Tennessee, is PMC's parent company.
After making speeches about the significance of the planned Portneuf Medical Plaza at Northgate, officials lined up to dip golden shovels into the chalky soil, symbolically kicking off the major construction project.
In the distance, excavators rumbled and building crews worked on the frames of homes and apartments within the large-scale Northgate multi-use development.
Bonick said adding convenient out-patient facilities is a key part of Ardent's nationwide strategy.
"People want to have care close to home and not everybody has to come to a hospital for every service, so this is bringing that accessible health care to people locally," Bonick said, adding in-patient hospitals can then be reserved for more acute care.
The facility will encompass 20,000 square feet and is expected to open by September 2022. PMC President and CEO Jordan Herget said the cost of the project has inflated due to rising construction costs and is now estimated at about $9 million.
"Ten years ago we kicked off a hospital, and here we are in a new decade with another new milestone, building a new medical campus out here, so we're excited," Herget said.
Herget said the facility will offer services in occupational medicine, primary care and urgent care. It will be run by a team of full-time, dedicated PMC doctors and medical staff. He said it will afford residents of the surrounding Northgate development the convenience of having access to health care within walking distance.
PMC is the first commercial property to break ground in Northgate. Hospital officials say there's room on the property for potential expansion in the future.
"We're so excited to have this building go in — the first of several (commercial properties) on this (Northgate) site where we'll continue to provide the wonderful care that we are able to provide the communities here locally," Herget said.
Portneuf Health Trust, a nonprofit organization that owns the community's interest in PMC, will own the building at lease it to PMC.
City Councilman Rick Cheatum spoke on behalf of the city at the groundbreaking.
"It's an exciting moment, a change in health care in our community to have this medical facility built," Cheatum said.
Herget confirmed that PMC officials are also seeking to work in partnership with doctors Fahim and Naeem Rahim, who recently opened a Chubbuck medical campus and intend to add a laboratory, a pharmacy and a cardiovascular service facility.