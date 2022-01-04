POCATELLO — Plans to build a new facility to house the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, New Knowledge Adventures and other community programs are gaining momentum, according to officials involved in the project.
Leaders with the organizations say they’re working diligently to acquire land for the building and are ready to ramp up fundraising. They’re also developing a fundraising presentation to give to local businesses and organizations.
The concept has been discussed for more than five years and hit a snag based on differing visions among the various stakeholders. For the past two years, a planning committee led by City Councilman Rick Cheatum has met on a monthly basis. The committee comprises members from the senior center, NKA and an umbrella group formed to oversee the project called United Senior Project.
That committee held its final meeting in December.
“We reached the point where we’ve talked to people about the building plans, financial profiles and what it’s going to take to get something done,” Cheatum said. “We feel like these groups are working together and we can dissolve the city involvement and let them raise money on their own.”
Cheatum said the parties have already raised about $50,000. He sees a great need for the building, given that the current city-owned senior center, located at 427 N. Sixth Ave., is undersized and in disrepair, and the area has a large population of active seniors. Cheatum said about 24 percent of Bannock County residents are seniors, and the average age of a county resident increased by a year in the recent census.
NKA offers more than 100 courses for people who are at least 50 years old in a host of disciplines, allowing participants to take as many courses as they would like for a flat fee of $40 per semester. The program has no headquarters of its own and has been renting space at Liberty Hall.
Sharon Manning, a board member with United Seniors Project, said the committee investigated renovating existing buildings and believes building from scratch is the best option.
“We’re putting all of these things together in hopes that the land works out and then we really want to hit it hard,” Manning said.
She envisions the building will more broadly be a community center serving multigenerational clients.
Trent Stephens, curriculum chair with NKA, has created a model of a possible building design to spur interest in the project. The group has discussed a 30,000-square-foot facility with two floors and elevators.
Pam Landon, treasurer with the senior center’s board of directors, said other organizations will also be encouraged to use the building, including the Snake River New Horizons Band, whose members must be at least 50 years old, and the Southeast Idaho Senior Games.
Landon is hopeful that land will be acquired before the end of this year. She said the current senior center can’t meet the needs of the younger Baby Boomers in the community. Her dream is to have a facility where seniors will show up for breakfast, stick around for coffee, make crafts or listen to a lecture through NKA, eat lunch, play cards, watch a movie and leave late into the day.
She said the center’s top priority is its nutrition program, which started offering curbside service amid the COVID-19 pandemic and serves 2,000 to 2,500 meals per month.
“For some seniors that’s the only meal they get every day,” Landon said. “Sometimes the only socialization they get is going to the senior center.”
Landon emphasized there’s a lot of work left to do to see the plans of a new facility to fruition — for example, the groups still lack a business plan. However, she’s optimistic things will fall in place once they start fundraising in earnest and have a piece of land. The group is planning several fundraisers, including a bake sale in February and a dance in April.
Gary Moore, a former City Council member, added, “I continue to believe a new building for our seniors should be a top priority for our town.”
Stephens said the groups have set a goal of raising another $100,000 toward the project this year.
“We as grandparents have been giving money to our grandchildren for years and years for walkathons and things like that,” Stephens said. “We’re going to reverse that now and ask our grandchildren.”
Stephens said NKA offers about 60 lectures per semester on a host of topics. Stephens, an ISU professor of anatomy and developmental biology, has given guest lectures on a variety of medical topics, with plans to speak on the new omicron COVID-19 variant soon. He said the new facility will include a spacious lecture hall.
NKA offers a host of courses in arts and crafts, fitness, dance, woodworking and other subjects to about 600 students per semester.
“We offer more courses than anybody else in the country and our fees are far less. Most of these programs charge a fee per class,” Stephens said.
NKA will distribute catalogues starting on Wednesday and will open its courses for registration on Monday. NKA classes begin on Jan. 18. The program has hosted many of its courses via Zoom and had to cancel several courses due to the pandemic and hopes to boost its enrollment in the upcoming semester.