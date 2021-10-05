POCATELLO — A large dog park that the City Council approved Sept. 16 for construction in north Pocatello has hit a stumbling block, based on a neighbor's concerns about the planned location.
The council accepted a $95,000 donation from Friends of the Animal Shelter to fence off a 1-acre, shady area of OK Ward Park, where pet owners would be allowed to let their dogs play off leash.
The design entailed a 5-foot, chainlink fence with a concrete border running along it to facilitate mowing. It also included a concrete slab by the front gate, leading to separate entrances for big and small dogs.
But Kelly Boodry, president of Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, said city parks officials recently approached him with revised plans. The new version would cut the dog park's size in half and would require a plastic-coated fencing material that is hard to find and costs about twice as much to buy, he said.
Boodry said the changes were made after an influential neighbor, Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, voiced objections. City officials told him construction won't commence until Manwaring's concerns are fully vetted.
After the council voted to accept the funding and approve the concept, Boodry assumed work would commence on Sept. 29 and that the park would open before the first snow of this fall.
"We had talked about this in detail. It was all a go," Boodry said. "Then last Wednesday we went to do a final walk-through of this after it was approved by the City Council, and the city handed me a sketch with changes. They had no communication with me."
Boodry worries the park's reduced size will make in unfeasible to add planned amenities, such as a doggie playground and obstacle course. Boodry would like the city to either go forward with the park as originally planned or return the issue to the City Council for another public hearing on which to base revisions. At that point, he said his organization would have the opportunity to consider going ahead with a revised park or looking for a different location in Chubbuck or Bannock County.
Manwaring said he has no concerns about odor or noise from the dog park. Rather, he believes the location isn't ideal because it would fence the general public out of the best area of OK Ward Park. Manwaring believes there's still the possibility of finding a comparable-sized location in a different part of the park that isn't as heavily utilized already.
"They're taking a big area out. It's one of the only places that has trees and shade and picnic tables," Manwaring said. "I live directly across the street from that. It's more personal to me because ... my wife and I got married right there in that area they want to fence off for dogs."
Manwaring said he submitted his questions to the organization long before the project was approved, but his concerns weren't made public to the council, and he wasn't aware that the issue was coming up for a vote, which is why he didn't testify in person.
"Let's meet out there and figure it out," Manwaring said, adding that he's optimistic any differences can be resolved.
Manwaring contacted council member Rick Cheatum about his concerns. Cheatum acknowledged that it hadn't dawned on him that the dog park would fence off "the most beautiful area" of OK Ward Park from traditional uses until Manwaring brought it to his attention.
Cheatum would like the city to move the dog park to a better location.
"That's a huge park. There's plenty of room to share that park with lots of different kinds of users," Cheatum said. "We'd be taking a use away or changing a use of the park when we could just add a use to the park.
"It's a great idea. I just don't think we picked the right place to do it."
The city currently has two smaller dog parks. One is located near the Pocatello Animal Shelter and the other is within a small area near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Boodry said both parks are heavily utilized and there is a need for a park in the city’s north side.