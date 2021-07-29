CHUBBUCK — A ceremonial groundbreaking was held recently for the planned new Idaho Coffee Company in Chubbuck.
Business owners Joe and Deidra Terrell of Pocatello said they were pleased to host the event.
Visitors took in the concrete foundation that's already been poured for the business and enjoyed a host of goodies made available for the occasion.
“We're so happy with all the support from our close family and friends,” Joe said.
The business is at 322 E. Chubbuck Road, which is basically just across the street from Geraldine's Bake Shoppe & Deli in Chubbuck.
"We're excited to get started and start serving people," said Joe, who's a United States Army veteran.
And Joe and Deidre said they wanted to thank their family, friends and community for all their hard work to date on helping to make their dream business happen.
A grand opening for the business is planned at a date to be announced later.