Emergency landing

The plane that made an emergency landing on the Bryden Canyon Golf Course in Lewiston is removed from the green on Saturday.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

LEWISTON — No one was injured when a single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Bryden Canyon Golf Course in Lewiston at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

A flight instructor and student were the only people on the plane, according to Michael Isaacs, director of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. The pilot was JR Luper; the student's name wasn't immediately released.

