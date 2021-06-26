NORTH LOGAN, Utah — A light aircraft crashed into a house in North Logan on Saturday evening. Emergency responders are reporting on radio traffic that the pilot has died.
The plane appears to have crashed into the north side of the roof of a house near 2200 Meadowlark Lane in North Logan, a northern Utah city near the Idaho border.
A medical examiner has been called to the scene, and police have been in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates plane crashes, to properly document the site before the aircraft is removed.
This story will be updated.