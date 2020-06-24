At approximately 2100 hours, Fremont County Dispatch received a 911 call about an airplane that crashed near the St. Anthony Airport.
Fremont County Sheriffs, St Anthony PD, Fremont County Emergency Services, and St Anthony Ambulance all responded to the scene.
The pilot, David Wynn of Ashton and his passenger Rod Willmore of St Anthony were doing touch and go landings when the plane struggled to gain altitude and crash landed on its top. Both the pilot and passenger sustained very minor injuries and were not transported by EMS. The FAA and NTSB were both contacted as it involved an aircraft.