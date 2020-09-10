POCATELLO — A 91-year-old local horseshoe legend is set to receive a top award during the Idaho State Horseshoe Pitchers Association State Singles Tournament in Pocatello this weekend.
Local horseshoe pitcher Jim Price has nominated 91-year-old Keith Lewis of Pocatello to receive one of the association’s most prestigious awards during the first day of the ISHPA tournament on Saturday, Price told the Idaho State Journal during a Thursday interview. The tournament is being held at the Ross Park Horseshoe Complex adjacent to the Ross Park Aquatic Complex on Saturday and Sunday.
“This is a hefty recognition and Keith knows about it but we are trying to keep the exact details of the award a secret until the tournament has started and most of the pitchers are together to recognize him,” Price said. “But there isn’t a person more deserving of this award than Keith is.”
Price described Lewis as a unique person with a colorful history, but over everything else, Lewis is known by many as someone who could throw ringer after ringer. Lewis is a four-time Idaho State Doubles Champion, a six-time Idaho State Class Champion and a two-time overall State Tournament Champion, Price said.
Lewis served as the treasurer for the Gate City Horseshoe Pitchers Association from 1998 to 2012, handling all the membership fees for the organization at a time when it boasted over 100 members, Price added.
“Keith’s spirit on the horseshoe court was one of merriment and amusement,” Price said. “His ability to come on strong late in the game meant the game was never over. He could throw double ringers with ease and I thought, at times, that he was just toying with me.”
Lewis got his start playing horseshoes during tournaments held in Inkom in the 1980s.
The late Don Moser, the father of current Bannock County Commissioner Ernie Moser, got Lewis involved in the sport and the pair played in doubles tournaments together for decades.
“Good for him,” Ernie Moser said about one of his dad’s best friend’s receiving a top-notch ISHPA award. “Keith is an individual that was just friends with everybody. He bowled and played shoes with my dad and had an attitude that was just infectious.”
Lewis is also quite humble as evidenced by his one word response, “Whatever,” when asked what he thought about being recognized for his contributions to the local horseshoe scene over the years.
Price said Lewis was one of five members of the 2004 World Horseshoe Tournament Championship committee when the tournament was held in Pocatello. Lewis along with Bobby Faulkner, Bob Zausch, Larry Spangler and Nanette Spangler were the five people who were responsible for the success of the 2004 World event, Price said.
“Many people helped out, but the committee was the real group responsible for its success,” Price said. “And Keith led in an administrative capacity as treasurer for that 2004 World Championship.”
Price continued, “I’ve known Keith since the early 1990s and though people came and went over the years, Keith Lewis remained. He was here before the world tournament and afterwards stuck around for about another decade. To me, he is very deserving of this award. He always had a fantastic attitude about the sport. Typically, you’re not happy unless you’re throwing ringers but Keith was always happy regardless of the situation. He was such a great horseshoe player. He probably maintained an average of 35 to 38 ringers on a consistent basis out of 100 throws. He is very deserving of this honor.”
Rodney Pickering, ISHPA president, told the Journal on Thursday afternoon that the association has changed its pre-qualifying requirements for the state tournament from two to one this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, there will be a qualifying tournament held at the Ross Park Horseshoe complex on Friday beginning at 6 p.m. That means anybody interested in pitching during the state tournament at the Ross Park Horseshoe Complex on Saturday and Sunday can qualify by throwing on Friday.
The cost of the Friday qualifying tournament is $5 and the state tournament on Saturday and Sunday is $20. Any individual wishing to compete who has not joined the ISHPA must first pay a $35 registration fee, Pickering added.
“This year we are expecting about 45 players to participate in the tournament, with 30 men and about 15 women,” Pickering said. “This event happens every three years in Pocatello and I think we’ll have a great showing of people coming out to throw because the world championships will be held in Winnemucca (Nevada) next year.”
Pickering continued, “If you enjoy horseshoe pitching this is a great fun recreation with a ton of good people. The difficulty of it tends to keep people away but that’s what makes this game so fun.”