Fantasy

Many vendors and entertainers will be flocking to the Pocatello Fairgrounds June 17 and 18 with the opening of the new Mystic Realms Fantasy Fair. Pictured is the Mistress of Melody, a fantasy-folk musician and composer who will bring Celtic music to the fairgrounds this

 Photo courtesy of Samantha Rose Owings

POCATELLO — This summer, high fantasy and renaissance-fair lovers will get the chance to meet mermaids, minstrels and magicians at the Mystic Realms Fantasy Fair, which will be held at the Pocatello Fairgrounds June 17 and 18.

Organizers of the event said they’ve already reserved a good lineup of entertainers and are open to additional performers. Already they’ll be bringing in the colorful characters of the Mermaids of the Great Salt Lake, author and ancient weapon enthusiast David Belt, comedian and magician Gypsy Majick, fantasy folk musician Mistress of Melody and more. Headlining the fair will be the Salt Lake City Crusaders, which is an armored combat team that competes in battle with real armor, weapons and athletes.

