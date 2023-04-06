Many vendors and entertainers will be flocking to the Pocatello Fairgrounds June 17 and 18 with the opening of the new Mystic Realms Fantasy Fair. Pictured is the Mistress of Melody, a fantasy-folk musician and composer who will bring Celtic music to the fairgrounds this
POCATELLO — This summer, high fantasy and renaissance-fair lovers will get the chance to meet mermaids, minstrels and magicians at the Mystic Realms Fantasy Fair, which will be held at the Pocatello Fairgrounds June 17 and 18.
Organizers of the event said they’ve already reserved a good lineup of entertainers and are open to additional performers. Already they’ll be bringing in the colorful characters of the Mermaids of the Great Salt Lake, author and ancient weapon enthusiast David Belt, comedian and magician Gypsy Majick, fantasy folk musician Mistress of Melody and more. Headlining the fair will be the Salt Lake City Crusaders, which is an armored combat team that competes in battle with real armor, weapons and athletes.
This will be the event’s first year in the making, but organizers Deneb Edwards and Michael Collins have plenty of years of experience attending fairs as both visitors and vendors and hope to establish a strong first year in Pocatello.
“Since this is our first year fair we’re unsure how big it will be,” said Edwards, who has attended fairs with his wife as costume photo booth vendors for roughly 10 years. “But Pocatello is one of those areas where we’ve got a big population around us, so if we can get word out to all those little communities that we’re here, this has the potential to be a pretty big first year fair.”
In addition to entertainers, they’ve also rallied together vendors that range from soap makers to pottery artists to sword merchants and encourage anyone interested in becoming a vendor — especially food vendors — to reach out.
One element that establishes the fair as somewhat unique is the fact that it’s open to all sorts of fantasy themes, instead of just being a historically accurate medieval fair. As such high fantasy, steampunk and other cosplayers are very welcome to dress up and attend, and Edwards explained he hopes that people will don their favorite costumes and join in on the fun.
“One of the reasons why we went with a fantasy fair instead of just a renaissance fair is because we wanted to be more inclusive of the genre and not just be renaissance-focused,” he said. “So, this includes high fantasy and all the fun monsters and everything. … You can come in your street clothes if you want, but by all means come in your costumes, too. We’re more than happy to have you.”
For anyone interested in learning more about being a part of the Mystic Realms Fantasy Fair, reach out to their email at mysticrealmsfantasyfair@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page to see how to get involved. Tickets will be available at the door on opening days.
