CHUBBUCK — Pine Ridge Mall is turning 40 years old and to celebrate the anniversary, it will be hosting a carnival from Friday through July 16.
“We're a California based company and it was time to look around and see what else there is,” said Harry Mason, who owns Silver State Amusements, which is putting on the carnival. “I've always wanted to stop into the Idaho and Utah markets and with COVID fading, it seemed like a good opportunity and that's what we did.”
The carnival has already been to Idaho Falls and Twin Falls, and now the next stop on their tour is in Chubbuck.
“This is great,” Mason said. “We're glad we're here and it's been a lot of fun.”
He says he's enjoying everything about Idaho.
“Coming out here is delightful, just delightful,” Mason said. “This is great.”
He's been in the business for over 45 years and never had a chance before to get to Pocatello.
He says that it's like a breath of fresh air.
“Everything is new and fresh and fun,” Mason said. “It's more like an adventure, so it's been nice.”
Mason says California is getting expensive, and it's a challenge to find employees.
“If you can't afford to live there it just makes it not a lot of fun,” he said.
He says he likes the clean air here and the people.
“The people here are so incredibly friendly,” he said.
And he looks forward to offering lots of rides in the Pine Ridge Mall parking lot for area residents. They will have up to 18 rides available, including the Zipper, Drop Zone, a 100-foot tall tower fall, Sea Dragon, Vertigo, Tornado, little cars, an obstacle course and a giant slide.
“It's a nice cross section,” Mason said. “We're really catering to families.”
He says just about anyone will find something to do.
A new contactless payment is available, and wait times may be a bit longer for rides because carnival employees sanitize after each disembarkment from a ride, he said.
The hours of operation are Friday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 10 p.m. and Monday through Friday from 4 to 10 p.m. at Pine Ridge Mall at 4155 N. Yellowstone Highway in Chubbuck.