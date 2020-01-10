CHUBBUCK — Local Pastor Doug Smith and his group of volunteers gave away 32,000 pounds of frozen potato products to local food pantries and families in need of a break Thursday night.
Smith, whose Pocatello Christian Outreach Center is based in Pine Ridge Mall, said it was the first of many planned food giveaways, all of which will be hosted in the parking lot outside of the former ShopKo store.
Smith said it took his group of 25 volunteers, most of whom were members of his congregation, just three hours to give away 16 pallets filled with 972 cases of spud products, evidencing a considerable need in the community.
According to the United Way, 42 percent of Bannock County households are classified as Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. There are an estimated 20,000 food-insecure residents in the seven-county area served by United Way of Southeastern Idaho, said CEO Kevin Bailey.
"This represents about 12% of the counties’ population, and includes almost 8,000 kids," Baley said via email. "That means that about one out of six kids in the counties has food insecurity, which carries higher risks of developmental delays, illness and falling behind in school. Food insecurity also increase numerous health risks."
Smith intends to distribute food on nearly a monthly basis, and he and his volunteers make a point of asking no questions about recipients' income levels or any other personal information. The food will be purchased by a group of anonymous, wealthy donors, who have funded similar regular food-giveaways in Idaho Falls, conducted by The Bridge Church, for the past decade.
Smith said anyone who wishes to be notified about times and dates of his church's future giveaways, which will involve a variety of different food products, should like and follow Pocatello Christian Outreach Center on Facebook. Smith simply hopes the giveaways will reaffirm to local residents that their lives hold great value.
He believes the service will be especially helpful to locals who are having a hard time living within a budget but don't consider themselves to be the target clientele of food banks.
During the first giveway, which started at 4:30 p.m., Smith said many of the recipients wanted to know if there was a catch.
"It's not exclusive to any group or income level or anything. It's open to everybody," Smith said. "If this can take $300 out of what a family is spending and they can fuel the economy in another way and buy their kids clothes, it's huge. We're not questioning people. We're not asking why they need it."
The church filled the trunk of each recipient's car with four cases of food, each packed with a different potato product.
"I had one particular lady who came through and she just went through literally with tears in her eyes the entire time," Smith said. "She said, 'You don't understand. My kids wouldn't have eaten tonight without this.'"
Because some local food banks also showed up to replenish their freezers, Smith emphasized the food will continue to help additional families in the days to come.
He's been especially encouraged by sentiments from locals who have expressed thanks that the food will benefit the overall community. Smith noted one volunteer came to the mall parking lot from Idaho Falls, explaining simply that he wanted to be involved.
"That's what we wanted people to catch on to is a community working together to meet needs," Smith said. "To me that's the most powerful part of it anyone can hear. It's not about any group. It's about a community working together."
CAL Ranch contributed a forklift to help move the cases of food. Pine Ridge Mall contributed the parking space.