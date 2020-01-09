A church based inside of Pine Ridge Mall will be distributing boxes of frozen food to families in need in the parking lot outside of the former ShopKo starting at 4:30 p.m. tonight.
Pastor Doug Smith, with Pocatello Christian Outreach Center, said he and his congregation have 16 pallets of frozen potato products to give away, purchased by wealthy donors who wish to remain anonymous.
Smith said the church plans to give away food outside of the mall on roughly a monthly basis heading forward — whenever the donors make a contribution. He said they also provide food for a church in Idaho Falls to give away. He said the Idaho Falls church has given away food for the past decade.
"They did the same load yesterday in two and a half hours," Smith said.
Smith said his church will distribute food to people in need and local food banks tonight until supplies run out. He said donations will be available to "anyone who has a need for some food" and recipients don't have to qualify in any way.
"We're inviting food pantries to come and get food if they need it," Smith said.
He said he likes the arrangement because it enables his church to help those in need without having to operate its own food pantry.
"We're going to give entire boxes to people," Smith said. "We're not even going to open up the boxes."