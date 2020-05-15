Maj. Jon Yost's Friday assignment afforded him two rare opportunities.
Yost, with the 190th Fighter Squadron, which is a unit of the Idaho Air National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing based at Boise's Gowen Field, got to pilot an A-10C Warthog in close formation with dissimilar aircraft — F-15E Strike Eagles.
As he thundered over much of Idaho, traveling a course over several state hospitals at speeds of up to 350 mph, Yost also had the privilege of paying tribute to the state's health care professionals and first responders, including the staff at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
Amid his aerial tribute, he thought of one health care worker in particular. His wife, Julia, who works as a physician assistant with Terry Reilly Health Services in Nampa, watched from a park in the Treasure Valley with their children as Yost's fighter jet passed through the sky and out of sight in the span of a couple of minutes.
Friday capped off a series of flights the Air Force has organized throughout the country since April to honor health care professionals and others who have placed their own lives at risk to keep the public safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The unlikely quartet of Eagles and Warthogs kept a tight "fingertip" formation as they flew from 10 a.m. until noon, covering 450 miles from the Treasure Valley through Eastern Idaho.
"It's been a really good reaction," said Yost, who answers to the call sign Fulcrum. "They've been doing these throughout the country, and I think a lot of the health care workers appreciate the fact that they're getting recognition for all of their hard work and risk taking right now. I was honored to fly in this for sure."
Yost explained the A-10 is considered the greatest close support aircraft ever built and is the first choice for protecting troops on the ground, armed with a 30 mm gatling gun, laser-guided rockets and GPS-guided bombs.
The flight time from the fly-over will be logged as mandatory training hours for the pilots involved. The F-15E pilots participated from Mountain Home Air Force Base's 366th Fighter Wing.
Idaho now has both F-15E and A-10 pilots deployed abroad.
"We wanted to thank Idaho for its support of the Air Force, as well — both the Air National Guard and active duty," said Maj. Aaron Richardson, who goes by the call sign Dash. "We hope that those who did come out and watch us that they were able to enjoy it and it brightened their day and made this pandemic a little more bearable."
Richardson said the group of pilots visited during a Thursday briefing to exchange knowledge about how their jets perform and to identify common ground for both airframes during the flight.
Richardson believes the tribute was appreciated by health care professionals. He has a close family friend who works as a nurse in Boise who was excited about the fly-over.
"She was very happy to have that hard work recognized and see us out there supporting them," Richardson said. "We appreciate all of the work all of our frontline workers do in Idaho."
The jets arrived in Pocatello at 11:04 a.m. Richardson said Pocatello had the most challenging weather of all of the locations. Their original plan was to enter the valley from the south, but they had to modify their approach to avoid a wall of clouds. Richardson said the tower controller at the Pocatello Regional Airport helped them plan a safe approach.