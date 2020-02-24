The Pocatello Fire Department was chosen to participate in a nationwide pilot program that should help its leaders better assess community risks, decide how to deploy resources and generate data to support grant applications.
Pocatello was one of just 25 U.S. fire departments selected to receive a grant through the National Fire Protection Association to test the mySidewalk Fire Dashboard through Dec. 31. It's a risk-assessment database intended to help departments set priorities and strategically implement disaster prevention programs.
The dashboard gives departments instant access to information from about 2,000 national data sets — drawing from sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau, the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Geological Survey, the Department of Interior and the Homeland Infrastructure Foundation for Utilities. Furthermore, the site accesses fire data that each department must submit monthly to the National Fire Incident Reporting System.
The department's chief and senior staff will use the dashboard to access localized data on a host of categories affecting residents, such as the age of their housing, their transportation options, the languages they speak, their social vulnerabilities, whether or not they have disabilities and their educational background.
"It's data that's out there, but this is in one location where they provide me with all that data based on Pocatello and compare it to Idaho and the nation," said Kim Stouse, the department's community relations education specialist.
Stouse recently met with programmers of the dashboard for training, and to offer her own suggestions to improve it.
Stouse envisions the dashboard will help the department to detect patterns and trends and take corrective action. The ability to access data will also help the department make its case when seeking buy-in from elected officials mulling public safety investments. It should also provide plenty of evidence in support of grant applications, she said.
"They're such competitive grants. The more data you can provide, the better your chances are of getting that grant," Stouse said.
The dashboard shows the average Pocatello home was built in the 1970s. That fact, paired with locations of low socioeconomic neighborhoods, could potentially help the department target where to give away free smoke alarms, Stouse said.
"This gives us hard-proof evidence that we're going to do (a smoke alarm campaign) in this area because there's a need for it," Stouse said.
Stouse said the dashboard shows Pocatello's data is roughly equivalent with the national average in most areas, with a few exceptions.
The data shows 16.7 percent of Pocatello residents live with a disability, compared with an Idaho average of 13.3 percent and a U.S. average of 12.6 percent. Furthermore, 19.9 percent of Pocatello residents live below the poverty level, compared with 13.8 percent of Idaho residents and 14.1 percent of U.S. residents. Based on those numbers, for example, Stouse said there may be demand in Pocatello for a program for hearing impaired residents providing free access to devices that cause a bed to shake when a smoke alarm is activated.