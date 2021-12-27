POCATELLO — Walk-in’s are always welcome at Henry’s Hair Salon on South Arthur Avenue in Pocatello but on Christmas Eve the business experienced an unexpected drive-thru appointment.
Around 11:50 p.m. on Christmas Eve, a pickup truck crashed into the hair salon and smashed out the business’ large glass window, according to Pocatello police.
The business was closed at the time and nobody was injured as a result of the crash, police said.
Denis Clijsters, the owner of the building, said both the building and business are insured. The driver of the truck had insurance as well and called the salon’s owner, Henry Paz, to apologize for the accident.
“It’s a bad deal, but nobody died or was hurt and that’s a great thing,” Paz said. “I keep telling people that apparently we’re open for drive-thru appointments now.”
Clijsters said he is still in the process of assessing damages but estimates it will total in the tens of thousands.
“He went pretty well into the building,” Clijsters said. “The front window was shattered, a handicap parking sign in front was ripped out of the ground, the door is in need of repair and some of the flooring swelled up from water damage, but we just have to try and stay optimistic.”
Clijsters said it was quite the ordeal to have his property management company board-up the window on Christmas Day, adding that finding lumber was nearly impossible.
“We had a difficult time finding materials,” Clijsters said. “But we got everything cleaned and boarded up and Henry will still be able to continue business.”
Working with an experienced business owner in Paz made the process much more painless than he expected, however, Clijsters added.
Paz said the salon, which has been a fixture in the Gate City area for the past 29 years, will open at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.
“I just want to say that we live in such an amazing community,” Paz said. “The amount of people who have texted or called us to help clean up or to just see how we are doing has been incredible. We can’t say thank you enough.”