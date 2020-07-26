On Sunday, July 26, 2020 at approximately 6:52 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash on Interstate 15 near milepost 84, just north of Fort Hall.
Jonathan M. Fielding, 37, of Shelley, was driving southbound on interstate 15, in a 1999 Ford F250, when he drove into the median, and the vehicle overturned across the northbound lanes.
Fielding was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Fielding was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
The crash is still under investigation by Idaho State Police.