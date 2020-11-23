POCATELLO — An Idaho Falls man who opened a Pick Me Up soda franchise in Pocatello says it's been going well and the business has seen over 1,500 customers since it opened on Halloween.
Brad Camphouse, 40, said the opening day for the new site — which offers a host of soda flavors and hot chocolate mixes and energy drinks and five kinds of cookies and popcorn — was extremely encouraging.
“We had a great day,” Camphouse said. “We rivaled some of the Idaho Falls locations that have been up and running for a while.”
Camphouse, who's a real estate agent in Idaho Falls, said that day of the first grand opening was really a big boost for his new location in Pocatello.
“At first I didn't even know anything about soda,” he said.
But that's actually the great thing about it.
“I don't know if it's necessarily about the soda,” he said. “It's more about the good vibes and going around and getting into the community.”
Camphouse says the business is all about the customer experience and putting back into the community.
In fact, the former rugby player who attended Idaho State University — and is now feeling some aches and pains from his rugby days— said he found out he can make money while being involved in putting out good vibes.
"That's kind of what my motto is here,” Camphouse said. “It's not about the soda it's about the experience.”
He says their customer service has to be first rate.
“So I'm really pushing that all the time like no matter what,” he said.
Camphouse says he wants to make sure that the experience is what was most important to customers.
“That's kinda why I think I'm getting into it more and I really love business in general,” he said.
In fact, he says business isn't necessarily about the product that's being offered.
“It's about the businessman behind it,” he said. “It's about the focus.”
Camphouse says what he's focusing on is what's going to expand the business in the best possible way.
He wants it to be a place people immediately think of going to Pick Me Up when they're dragging in mid-afternoon.
“It's about coming in and getting picked up,” he said “Not only getting a treat it's a pick-me-up during the middle of your day,” he said.
For example, people can just pop in or use the drive-thru to grab a Rock Star energy drink — sometimes that's what people want in the middle of the day, Camphouse said.
He says the business will also get heavily involved in philanthropy and in helping sponsor worthy causes in the community.
“People can call and say, 'Hey, can you sponsor us in our debate?'” he said. “That's kind of what I think sets us apart is how involved we are going to be in Pocatello.”
Camphouse says he comes down from Idaho Falls to visit the Pocatello store location about twice a week.
“Just to kind of touch base — make sure everything's going the way you need it to,” he said.
And more is yet to come. In fact, in the next year or so Camphouse plans to bring at least three more Pick Me Up locations to Pocatello and the surrounding area.
At the current location he's already seeing growth as high as 20 to 30 percent week over week.
“We'll keep growing quickly,” he said. “I have a lot of people that help me out,” he said.
So even though he's not at Pocatello personally running the business every day, he's training his employees to run it. And that can put them in line for promotions.
“What you focus on is how are you growing things for yourself and for others at the same time,” Camphouse said.
Pick Me Up in Pocatello is open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
The address is 1000 Pocatello Creek Road near Ridley's in Pocatello.