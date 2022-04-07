POCATELLO — Over the past few weeks businesses and nonprofits alike have presented checks to help bring Valley Mission one step closer to opening a transformational living center to Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Phil Meador Toyota donated $10,000 to the First Baptist Church’s Valley Mission food pantry and nonprofit organization Elks Lodge donated $2,000 toward its new living center.
The donations come in the midst of renovations on the nearly 15,000-square-foot location of the former Metropolitan Health Spa at 442 N. Arthur Ave. that Valley Mission purchased in 2020. It will be converted into a living center composed of a kitchen and dining area, commercial laundromat and food pantry, several apartments, office space, and temporary housing dormitories for people who are enrolled in Valley Mission’s four- to six-month life skills program.
Karl Pettit, director of Valley Mission, explained the cost of renovations will tally up to around $1.5 million, and he hopes construction will be completed around fall of 2022.
“(Phil Meador’s check) is a huge donation,” Pettit said. “With Valley Mission, we’re able to purchase food here at a discounted price with a lot of our vendors and stores. So every dollar that we get, we can actually stretch to three or four with our partnerships with the Food Bank. That will allow us to really put some quality foods and nutritious foods in the food box for our families. What we get donated from the Food Bank is good, but if we can augment that with some good proteins, if we can augment that with some…health and hygiene items, that’s huge. This will allow us to do that as well.”
Jason Meador, general manager of Phil Meador Toyota, presented the $10,000 check with Becky Meador, his mother, after she spoke with Valley Mission volunteers about families in the community struggling with food security.
“There’s plenty of families out there that need the food and don’t have the money for it,” Jason said. “And these guys feed over 200 to 300 households a week. … We always like to find good things to help out in the community, and this is definitely one of them.”
Donations such as these from nonprofits and businesses have been pivotal in helping Valley Mission gut the building and prepare a fresh canvas for the many renovations they have planned.
The Elks Lodge’s donation came after the nonprofit itself saw some struggle over the past few years. During a period of economic challenges when many organizations and businesses lost their footing and started to fall toward closure due to COVID-19 shutdowns, Pocatello’s Elks Lodge wasn’t far from falling either, said Claudia Ortega, treasurer of the nonprofit.
It took a change in management and improvisation during the brunt of COVID-19 for Elks Lodge to get back on track and steer clear from looming bankruptcy.
“Two years ago when I took over as treasurer we were broke,” Ortega said. “So we were not doing very much because we were a minute from bankruptcy and then we were able to turn it around. We got different management, a different group of people in charge and were able to control spending. During COVID that first year, we were forced to think outside the box.”
Volunteers donated time to help at the lounge to keep it afloat and cater to customers.
“The members weren’t willing to let it die,” she said. “And with that, and a little bit of luck, we were able to bounce back and now we’re much more stable, and happy to serve.”
It’s not just the organization’s events and donations that are back on track. During a time when the Elks Lodge as a nationwide organization saw a decrease in its membership, the Pocatello’s branch grew by 22 new members.
“No other lodge in the United States grew members during that time, but we were able to,” Ortega said. “We made a concerted effort to do that.”
Pocatello’s Elks Lodge is a stalwart example of organizations backed by volunteers who are passionate enough about the community to not only keep their own existence afloat but to go out and assist many other organizations in need.
“Elks Lodge is just an amazing organization,” Pettit said. “They have been a big part of us for the last couple of years, have supported us wholeheartedly and not only financially, but they’ve had some folks come down and actually help with some of the demolition…They’ve just been a great ally and we really appreciate them and all they do for us, and we look forward to what we’ll be doing together in the future.”
Several other businesses that have jumped into the ring to help those that Valley Mission’s new facility will serve are pet boarding service Pom Poso Place and the Pocatello Animal Shelter.
Due to the nature of Valley Mission’s facility, Pettit says he expects that some of the homeless who stay at the living center will have pets — not just for protection but as companions.
Pom Posa will work with Valley Mission in boarding its visitors’ pets in exchange for the pet owners providing some work in return.
Pocatello Animal Shelter will also be building five kennels that will be located in First Baptist’s yard next door to Valley Mission for visitors who may only be staying for a day or two.
“We’re pet lovers, we all have animals, and we take it for granted sometimes,” Pettit said. “When you’re on the street, that's your companion, not just your protection. And if (visitors) don’t have that, the mental capacity of those folks drops another level.”
Valley Mission is currently pursuing high-dollar grants to help cover the renovation of its new facility, but is always open to donations of any type and size from anyone from the community.
“Funds like this allow us to get some of the basic things like fees for contractors, for the designs that we have here that allow us to get our housing and all of the facilities in place so we can get this puppy open hopefully by this fall,” he said.
For those interested in donating to Valley Mission’s cause, contact karl@fbcpoky.com or visit www.valleymission.org.