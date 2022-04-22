POCATELLO — Phil Meador Subaru donated their largest “Share the Love” check to date to the Bannock Youth Foundation on Wednesday.
Phil Meador Subaru, which has presented a check to a selected charity for the past eight years as part of the annual nationwide “Share the Love” program, donated $16,000 this year to help the Bannock Youth Foundation strengthen families and youth in the community.
“Our Phil Meador Subaru family teamed up with the Bannock Youth Foundation, which is an excellent program here in town and if you don’t know about it, please look into it because it leaves a wonderful footprint in our community,” said Brian Johnston, manager of Phil Meador Subaru.
Over the course of the Share the Love program’s 14 years, $227 million has been donated to nearly 1,700 charities all across the country, which include many organizations just like the Bannock Youth Foundation, which serves individuals on a local level. This investment in Subaru dealerships’ hometowns came eight years ago, when Subaru corporate opened up the program to include local dealership participation.
“We want the retailer to be the beacon of light within their individual communities,” said Subaru Parts and Service Manager David Airington. “We don’t want corporate saying everyone needs to be the same. … So here at Phil Meador they work with the community and across their various locations, and it’s just overall a great experience.”
For Ginny Acevedo, executive director of Bannock Youth Foundation, the large donation and support initially came as a surprise.
“At first I was just like, is this the real thing?” Acevedo said. “Because sometimes people aren’t always sincere about why they’re contacting you. But Brian was very easy to converse with, and I was like, this sounds really great that Bannock Youth Foundation was selected because there are so many worthy nonprofits in our community that they could have chosen to partner with.”
The Bannock Youth Foundation, which was founded 43 years ago, works with at-risk youth and families by providing social services such as residential care, counseling, inpatient drug and alcohol treatment, prevention work, and more. It has nearly 20 full-time employees and over 30 part-time employees working together to support youth in the community, and donations such as the Share the Love program’s check don’t come often, said Social Service Supervisor Leslie Foltz.
“We get small donations here and there, but this is a significant check,” explained Foltz, who has been with the foundation for thirty years and attended the check presentation on Wednesday.
While Acevedo explained that the foundation doesn’t yet know what the donation money will go towards, she’s grateful that they now have many options available to pursue in the near future.
“Phil Meador Subaru has just been phenomenal to work with through this process. And the fact that even with COVID and all the difficulties the business community has faced themselves, to still donate this impressive check to us is immense for our organization,” Acevedo said. “So we’re very grateful to have this opportunity.”