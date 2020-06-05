This summer, 168 students will be burning rubber on sidewalks and in parks with new mountain bikes that were awarded to them by the Phil Meador Automotive Group and School District 25 as part of the PASS Program.
PASS — which stands for Perfect Attendance Spells Success — was reintroduced by Jason Meador this year and gave students the chance to qualify for a mountain bike should they achieve perfect attendance.
“We’re just very excited to be back in the program and doing it again,” said Jason Meador, general manager of Phil Meador Toyota. “I know the kids are excited, as are the parents and teachers, and we’re going to do it the right way, giving them bikes that will last for a long time. The kids love it, so we’re just very glad to be back.”
The program was extended to all fifth-grade students at the 13 elementary schools in Pocatello and Chubbuck, and students qualified for a bike if they had no missing school days, no days they left early for any reason and accumulated no tardies. In total, 168 bikes were awarded to students in the area who met the requirements.
“I had to miss a few things, like seeing my cousin who got back from a mission … and going to see my aunt after she got hit by a car on Buckskin Road,” said Milee Dayley, a student at Wilcox Elementary who came to pick up her bike on Thursday.
Another student from Indian Hills Elementary, Dylan Griffin, said there were instances in which he and his family had to postpone events to the weekend in order to help him achieve the goal of perfect attendance.
“It’s really easy to ride and it goes pretty fast,” Dylan said about his new bike.
In response to the COVID-19 restrictions that hit schools, the program shifted slightly to accommodate the new protocol of learning, which included students needing to pick up their packets and attend online meetings in order to still qualify for perfect attendance, said Lori Craney, the director of elementary education for the school district.
She also said the program taught students lessons about setting goals.
“It was a choice the students made,” Craney said. “And a parent that I visited with told me, ‘That’s a really good lesson because when you set a goal, a lot of times you have to make a choice on one thing or another, so I think it’s really a life lesson as much as anything else.’”
The bikes are from the nationally recognized brand Giant, and Meador said the Phil Meador Automotive Group teamed up with Barrie’s Ski and Sports and received the bikes from them.
“Giant gave us a big percentage off and we ran it through a wholesale, but still giving big props to Jason,” said Jonathon Hunt, co-owner of Barrie’s. “It’s just really cool to see these kids work towards a goal and see a lot of them come through, and for some of them it’s the only way they’re getting a bike. So it’s just really cool to see them earn what they wanted.”
A few years back, however, the program hit a small bump which resulted in a two-year gap where there was no program for the students to earn a reward.
“We did (the program) six, seven years ago and did it for four years straight and then there was a gentleman who wanted to expand it to more schools…and we told him he could,” Meador said. “He did it for two years and then got out of it, so nobody has done it for the past two years. We decided to get back into it and do it this year, and we’re planning on doing it regularly after this.”
While the incentive for the students to strive towards perfect attendance was a new bike, the goals they achieved also helps the school district in the long run, Meador said.
“One great thing we really like about this is that schools get some of their state funding based off attendance,” he said. “So by us being able to help with getting their attendance better … it helps each one of the elementary schools actually get more money from the state to be able to buy things for the schools and for the kids.”
According to Craney, Meador was committed to educating the students about the program and the importance of not missing days at school and worked throughout the school year to remind the students the rewards of achieving perfect attendance.
“We appreciate the Meadors. We know it takes a lot of time,” Craney said. “It’s a lot to organize. It’s a lot of money out of their pockets, but it’s definitely a commitment they have and you can tell how passionate they are. Jason came out at the beginning of the school year to every school and talked to the kids and challenged them. And every school had a bike in it and sign so that they could keep it there throughout the school year to remind the students about it.”
“He made another little video half way through the year that the schools shared to encourage students,” she continued. “And this week he and his staff have been open every day to let the students pick up their bike. They’re really dedicated.”
Meador recognized that for some of the students, if they didn’t earn the bike through their perfect attendance, they wouldn’t have one.
“It’s been very rewarding on our end to see that and being able to give kids one of their first bikes,” he said. “We always loved doing it (in the past) because it’s a great thing for the students. It really pushes them to get perfect attendance when otherwise they probably wouldn’t.”