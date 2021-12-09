POCATELLO — Shannon Leavitt regards her pets as children, and it's her belief that no child should be forgotten during the holiday season.
Shannon — along with her 14-year-old daughter, Lindsay Leavitt, and family friend Cheyenne Berg, 15 — will spend 15 hours between Thursday morning and Saturday afternoon inside Albertsons collecting pet food to help local families in need.
They donate the dog and cat food and pet supplies to the Bannock Humane Society, which distributes the bounty.
"A lot of people say you shouldn't have animals if you can't afford to feed a pet, but people fall on hard times," Shannon said. "My animals are my kids. You should treat your animals like your own children if you're going to take them in."
The trio will be handing out flyers about their cause and accepting contributions from customers at Albertsons, 330 E. Benton St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday.
Shannon started the food drive eight years ago with her son, Kaden, who is now 18.
"He passed it down to his little sister. We just want to do something good," Shannon said.
Last year, they raised more than 4 tons of pet food, Shannon said.
"People who can't afford dog food or cat food line up (at the Bannock Humane Society, 850 Barton Road) and we give it all away. The line of cars (last year) was clear down to the cemetery waiting for food," Shannon said.
Shannon explained when Kaden was little, she helped him start a campaign to positively influence the community, which they called One Good Deed a Day. They'd perform a variety of random acts of kindness, such as buying food or gas for a stranger or helping neighbors with yard work.
For their efforts, they were invited to appear as guests on the Rachael Ray Show when Kaden was 10 years old.
Shannon and her son wanted to do something bigger, so they started the pet food drive.
"It helped out so much the first year we wanted to keep doing it every year," Shannon said.