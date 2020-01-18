A person who stood up and shouted during a general conference session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to draw attention to allegations of sexual abuse has been fined and ordered to stay away from the faith’s main temple.
A judge levied the penalty Monday against 25-year-old Crystal Legionaires, who stood up and yelled "Stop protecting sexual predators” during the twice-yearly meeting of the faith in March 2018, the Deseret News reported. Legionaires was found guilty of the infraction of disrupting a meeting and fined $340 after a brief trial.
Legionaires was also ordered to stay away from Salt Lake City’s Temple Square for a year.
“I understand that what you have to say is a very important message,” Judge Sydney Magid said. “But it is not a message that is allowed to disrupt a meeting.”
Legionaires, who uses they and them pronouns, said the outburst was planned to make a point, but it was not intended as a disruption. It came as newly sustained leaders were taking their seats.
Prosecutor Paige Williamson said that moment was important spiritually for those assuming new posts and for church members.