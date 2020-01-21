A person who stood up and shouted during a general conference session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to draw attention to allegations of sexual abuse has been fined and ordered to stay away from the faith’s main temple.
A judge levied the penalty recently against 25-year-old Crystal Legionaires, who stood up and yelled “Stop protecting sexual predators” during the twice-yearly meeting of the faith in March 2018, the Deseret News reported. Legionaires was found guilty of the infraction of disrupting a meeting and fined $340 after a brief trial.
Legionaires was also ordered to stay away from Salt Lake City’s Temple Square for a year.