On Sunday, August 9 at 2:45 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff's Office advised Idaho State Police of a person of interest in a theft that had occurred in Mud Lake.
Idaho State Police located a 2014 Ram pickup pulling a 20 foot enclosed trailer matching that description. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. After forty minutes of pursuing the vehicle on back roads between Roberts and Mud Lake, the vehicle drove through a farmer's field. The trailer disconnected from the pickup and was being drug by safety chains.
The pursuit shortly continued on State Highway 33 when police utilized the PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. The driver, Austin Mitchell, 26, of Monteview, was taken into custody without incident.
Mitchell was transported to the Jefferson County Jail by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Idaho State Police was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Mitchell was charged with Felony Grand Theft, Felony Eluding of a Police Officer, and Felony Possession of Methamphetamine. Approximately $50,000.00 worth of stolen property was recovered.