The Power County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in relation to an incident last week in which a dead cat was found intertwined in a wire fence.
The sheriff's office is not naming the person of interest and said criminal charges are still being determined at this time.
The sheriff’s office around 8:16 p.m. on April 15 received the report that two dead cats were hanging from a tree in the area of Garden Road east of American Falls, the sheriff’s office said in a Saturday Facebook post.
A deputy was dispatched to the scene and observed one dead cat intertwined in a wire fence, the sheriff’s office said. The positioning of the cat made it appear as if cats were intertwined in the fence, police said.
“Understandably so, the reporting party felt there were two deceased cats present due to the position of the cat on the fence,” the sheriff’s office post said. “The Power County Sheriff’s Office is diligently investigating this incident and is dedicated to a thorough and comprehensive investigation.”
The sheriff’s office said it understands the emotional and inflammatory nature of this case and asked for the public’s patience and understanding as the investigation continues.
Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Power County Sheriff’s Office at 208-226-2319.