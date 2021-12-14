POCATELLO — Elizabeth Bowers' goal of becoming a first-generation college student seemed to be a long shot when she graduated from American Falls High School five months pregnant in 2012.
Bowers, 28, believes her story is proof that perseverance pays. Wrapping up nearly a decade in school, she'll graduate from Idaho State University on Saturday morning with a Master of Science degree in human resource development.
She'll be one of approximately 1,217 graduates who will receive 1,290 degrees during ISU's winter commencement ceremony, which starts at 10 a.m. in Holt Arena.
"I'm the first one in my family to go to college and I was a teenage parent, so getting a higher education seemed to be far reaching," Bowers said.
Bowers was just starting to get accepted into schools and receiving scholarship offers when she discovered she was pregnant.
"I felt like my world came crashing down for a minute," she recalled. "I did feel that I did not have a future."
Ultimately, Bowers remained firm in her belief in her own potential, as well as her desire to provide the best life possible for her son, Cruz, who is now 9 years old.
"I knew it would be challenging, but I really wanted to pave my way for my family, not just for myself but also for my son and my family," Bowers said.
As a first-generation college student, Bowers couldn't draw from the experiences of other family members about how to go through the process of applying for college admission, scholarships and financial aid. ISU's TRIO program provided her with a support system, guiding her through the process of preparing herself for college while she was still in high school and instructing her in how to access available resources.
She also credits her fiance, Nacho, and her sister, Brittani, with providing her invaluable support.
Once she started college, TRIO helped her with tutoring and gave her a lead on obtaining an internship with Health West.
While in high school, Bowers was heavily involved in extracurricular activities. She had no time for the social aspect of college life, however. Her day began at 5:30 a.m., when she'd take her son to daycare and commute from American Falls to the ISU campus in Pocatello. She worked full-time hours throughout college, managing apartment complexes and serving as a certified nursing assistant. She had homework on top of all of that.
"There would be days I would get a couple of hours of sleep," she said.
In 2017, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in health care administration and business administration. After graduation, she started working for TRIO, sharing her own experiences to inspire other students. She currently works full time in the office of the dean of the College of Arts and Letters as a management assistant. Working for the university helped her cover tuition.
She intends to devote her career to the training and development of others.
"Throughout all of this I didn't consider myself to be a lifelong learner. Now I'm proud to say I'm a lifelong learner," Bowers said. "That's something my education has brought forth in me."