POCATELLO — A 39-year-old Chubbuck man was listed in good condition at Portneuf Medical Center Wednesday afternoon after authorities said he was struck struck by a car in downtown Pocatello Tuesday night.
The 9 p.m. accident occurred while the man was trying to cross North Main Street near West Sublette Street to catch a ride from a waiting taxi cab, police said.
North Main Street in the area of the collision was shut down for more than an hour as Pocatello police continued to investigate the incident.
The man was rushed by a Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center after being struck by the car.
The driver who struck the man stopped his car immediately after the collision and cooperated with Pocatello police at the scene, authorities said.
The driver was not taken into custody but police said the collision remains under investigation. No charges had been filed against the driver as Wednesday.
Police did not release the identities of the victim or the driver.