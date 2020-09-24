On Wednesday, September 23 at 6:29 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a vehicle vs pedestrian crash EB US20 at milepost 308.95, near Idaho Falls.
Arthur Morales, 42, of Rexburg, was walking across US20 from the median to the right shoulder working on setting up construction signage for the work zone. Neil Sanchez, 19, of Idaho Falls, was traveling eastbound on US20 in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and struck Morales.
Morales was transported by ground ambulance to East Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Sanchez was wearing his seatbelt.
The lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 30 minutes. Idaho State Police were assisted by Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.