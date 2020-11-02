A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a Union Pacific freight train on Monday night near Pocatello Regional Airport.
The collision happened around 8 p.m. when the eastbound train struck an individual who was on the tracks behind the Jet Stop convenience store which is across Interstate 86 from the airport.
The Power County Sheriff's Office confirmed the person struck died and that it appears the person was a male. Authorities haven't released any information on the individual's identity.
Fort Hall police, Idaho State Police and Union Pacific personnel assisted the Sheriff's Office at the scene.
The investigation into the collision is ongoing and more information will be released on Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said.