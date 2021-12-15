INKOM — Pebble Creek Ski Area announced Wednesday afternoon its beginners' lift will run Saturday and Sunday for a trial opening, kicking off the 2021 skiing season.
The announcement comes in the wake of a storm that dumped 11 inches of snow on the ski area from Tuesday to early Wednesday.
Pebble Creek has also been making snow for the past month throughout the Aspen area, which is its beginners' terrain. The recent storm brought the total snow depth in the beginners' area up to 18 inches.
Story continues below video
Dana Kmetz, Pebble Creek's marketing and guest services director, said it's likely the ski area will close again after Sunday until Dec. 26 to conserve snow, though plans could change if the area receives significant snowfall in the coming days.
The lift will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ski passes for the Aspen Lift are $25.
Kmetz said the upper mountain still needs quite a bit more snow before it will have a sufficient depth to open. All-day passes to access the entire mountain are $57 for adults, $46 for children 13 to 17, $39 for children 6 to 12 and $46 for senior citizens.
For this season, Pebble Creek has expanded its snow-making capacity and can now make snow all the way up to Easy Street, which is where the catwalk exits from Lower Green Canyon.
An additional storm predicted for Thursday could bring a few more inches to Pebble Creek.
Kmetz said the storm that arrived Tuesday dumped more snow on the base of the local ski area than meteorologists predicted.
"Last night's storm was good because it started out pretty warm when it started snowing. That made it heavy snow that packs in nice," Kmetz said. "Then it was cold and lighter snow on top of that."
The opening will also provide an opportunity for new staff members to learn on the job and gain experience before the entire mountain is open, Kmetz said. The lodge, the bar and food service will all be open. She said there's a sufficient staff to open but Pebble Creek is still hiring.
Opening before Christmas will provide Pebble Creek the opportunity to serve families from throughout the country who come to the area for their holiday break, which generates interest in skiing that persists throughout the season, Kmetz said.