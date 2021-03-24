INKOM — Near the base of the Skyline Lift at Pebble Creek Ski Area on Saturday, the crowd will be treated to a truly unique spectacle — watching skiers attempt to hydroplane across an icy, 30-foot pond to solid ground on the other side without getting drenched.
Upping the entertainment value of the annual Pond Skim, scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., many participants attempt the feat in full costume.
In the past, Cookie Monster, Princess Elsa, unicorns and even a UPS driver have made the splash.
To be fair to the majority of skiers who end up looking as if they'd been trick-or-treating in a monsoon, most participants make several attempts. The brave souls who sign the waver and get a wrist band to be the star attractions can get in line and skim as many times as they wish throughout the event. There's no cost to enter.
Furthermore, many participants heighten the level of difficulty by attempting tricks — always a recipe for a dunk. Pebble Creek Mountain Manager Chris King has seen many skimmers perform 360s — sort of.
"I couldn't really tell you what they were trying because they eat it," King said.
King brought the event, which has become a favorite tradition among local winter sport lovers, to Pebble Creek during the 2016 season. He was familiar with the concept from social media, but he witnessed a pond skim for the first time while at Canyons Resort in Park City.
Those skiers had to make it across a 100-foot pond.
Pebble Creek uses its snowcats to excavate a 2.5-foot-deep depression in the snow, with berms on the sides, and lays out a liner to hold the water. It's filled with creek water, using the ski area's snow-making equipment.
On the morning of the event, the pond usually covered by a thin layer of ice. Though King has never personally attempted the skim, his 21-year-old son Gavin has been a regular participant. Gavin usually heads straight for the lodge after he's finished to warm up. Other participants bring a change of clothing.
Dana Kmetz, who handles marketing and guest services for Pebble Creek, said the band Best by Yesterday will be performing on the deck during the day, and food and beverages will also sold on the deck.
The beverage company Montucky will be hosting a drawing for a pair of skis and other prizes, and a portion of proceeds from Montucky beer sales will be donated to Idaho State University's Cooperative Wilderness Handicapped Outdoor Group.
Pebble Creek is entering the end of its season with some of the best snow conditions of the year. The area received more than a foot of snow at the top of the hill during Monday and Tuesday combined.
On Sunday, the ski area will host a deck party and a snowball fight at the top of the mountain to celebrate the last official run of the season, Kmetz said.
Skiers will have a final opportunity to hit the slopes south of the Lift Line run on the following Friday and Saturday, however, during the return of the RMSHA Mogul Madness Snowmobile Hill Climb.
Season passes for next season will be sold at discounted rate through May 1: They'll be $385 for adults, $330 for seniors 66 and older and for youth 13 to 17 years old and $270 for children ages 6 to 12.