INKOM — The Pebble Creek Ski Patrol is seeking to raise $75,000 toward an expansion of its patrol building, which is planned to include the ski area's first accessible bathrooms and additional space for treating injured skiers.
Pebble Creek currently has no accessible bathrooms, but the ski area is heavily used by people with disabilities, especially members of Idaho State University's Cooperative Wilderness Handicapped Outdoor Group.
Thus far, people with disabilities have been using a bathroom inside of the Ski Patrol building at the base area, which is less than ideal since it doesn't technically meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Ski Patrol officials say the practice also violates federal privacy laws, as people who enter the building to use the bathroom may come in contact with injured skiers receiving treatment.
Roy Miller, a Ski Patrol alumni who is a project organizer, said another problem with the current arrangement is that Pebble Creek is utilized year round for weddings, concerts and other events, and the bathrooms inside of the Ski Patrol building are closed outside of the ski season. The new bathrooms, which will be accessible from the parking lot level, will be open year round.
The two-story building's entrance, which faces south, will be expanded by 12 feet. Miller said the extra space will also enable Ski Patrol to add two new patient beds, for a total of five beds. Furthermore, there will be more space in the meeting room and in the building's garage, where ambulances arrive to load patients to be transported to the hospital.
Fundraising is well underway. Portneuf Medical Center has donated $25,000 toward the project.
"We're hoping to use that as a stimulus to have some other people step up and help us out," Miller said, adding that he and others involved in the project have been making presentations to businesses, credit unions and organizations in the community to solicit donations.
The Idaho Community Foundation contributed an additional $5,000. A Nov. 3 fundraiser at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St., where the ski movie "Nix" premiered, exceeded its goal of raising $1,000 toward the project.
Using proceeds from past Wildflower Festival fundraiser summer concerts at Pebble Creek, Miller said the foundation has already been excavated and the cement has been poured for the expansion.
Miller explained 100 percent of the labor for the project will be donated. He said Ski Patrol members are always eager to help with such projects, and the organization includes a couple of general contractors, an electrical contractor and a concrete contractor.
Miller said the goal is to start work on the project in May and to have it finished by the end of the summer. Miller, who was active on Ski Patrol for 48 years before he had to quit about four years ago due to a knee injury, said the building was built 31 years ago with donations and volunteer labor.
"At that time we had a Ski Patrol of about 35 patrollers and we were dealing with about 100 incidents each year," Miller said. "As the area has expanded, we've expanded along with it. Now we have 85 patrollers and we're treating about 250 incidents per year. We've simply outgrown the building."