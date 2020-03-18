After careful consideration and deliberation surrounding the dynamic situation of COVID-19, we are following guidance from the Center for Disease Control and the State of Idaho. Effective March 19th, Pebble Creek Ski Area will be closed for the season. No patrol or emergency services will be available. The lodge and base area will be completely closed to the public as our mountain operations team conducts seasonal closing procedures. Pebble Creek has taken these measures out of concern for the health and safety of our guests, employees and community.
Uphill travel will be at your own risk and the ski area is considered "backcountry terrain". Potential hazards could include and are not limited to avalanches, heavy equipment pushing snow, over-snow vehicle traffic, road cuts, winch cables, and unmarked man-made, and natural hazards. There will be no first aid or rescue services available from the resort. In case of an emergency call 911. Motorized travel is not permitted on the mountain. Dogs are NOT allowed on the mountain. You will be cited for trespassing as per forest service policy.
We appreciate the support of our loyal guests. Thank you for your understanding and we’ll see you next season.