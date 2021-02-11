Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom plans a Demo Day and Scout Day over the long Presidents Day weekend, according to Dana Kmetz, who handles marketing and guest services for Pebble Creek.
The two programs are offered to help Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts get their Snow Sports Merit Badge and for other skiers to try out next year’s skis, Kmetz said.
To complete the Merit Badge program, Scouts should be able to make linked turns and ski or board the groomed runs, she said.
All Snow Sports Merit Badge requirements will be covered.
Some requirements for the Scouts Interest Patch will also be covered during this one-day program, she said.
Scouts that already have their Merit Badge may choose to just have fun on the slopes.
This allows Scout troops with members of varying abilities to participate together.
And that should be easier with it looking like it may snow, she said.
“It looks like the skies are pretty cloudy here right now and it does look like the snow will start,” she said on Thursday afternoon. “It looks a lot different up here than down in the valley that for sure.
Currently there's a lot of snow on the mountain.
“It’s snowy,” she said.
She says Merit Badge participants should register downstairs in the ski lodge by 9:30 a.m.
The program is for active Scouts and their leaders.
First-time beginner lessons will begin at 10 a.m.
The fee is $25 for a lift ticket and merit badge clinic or first-time lesson.
Rental skis and snowboards are available for $15.
And helmet rentals are $5 with the package.
With the regular price of a day ticket at $52, and ski and snowboard rentals at $30, the program is a good value, she said.
Typically Presidents Day is fairly busy anyway with the new snow so people can try them out and see what they like.
She says it's a three-day weekend and people have the day off and tend to travel.
“It’s a popular weekend for people to ski,” Kmetz said.
That will further boost skier numbers at Pebble Creek.
“It sure does bring out people when we've got lots of snow,” she said.
And the ski area can already get as many as 1,000 skiers on a busy day, she said.
Typically Pebble opens by Christmas, but this year it was Jan. 2 before it opened due to snow conditions.
Meanwhile, Barrie’s and Pebble Creek Creek sponsored the Demo Day for skiers, she said.
“Companies will come up and they'll bring next year’s equipment,” Kmetz said.
She says that at least seven different ski companies will come up and bring next year’s ski equipment for people to try out.
She says skiers can take the new equipment out on the mountain and take a run or two - however many they want.
Every year each company has a lot of different styles of skis and boots all the equipment.
And skiers can chat with the ski company representatives.
“I know personally I like to try them out and see what works before I buy them the next season,” she said.
Kmetz says it’s going to be an exciting weekend with the snow, the demo and the Scouts.
“It should be a good time to come and have some fun,” Kmetz said.