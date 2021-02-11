Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom is planning a Demo Day and a Scout Day over the long Presidents Day weekend, according to Dana Kmetz, who handles marketing and guest services for Pebble Creek.
The two programs are offered to help Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts get their Snow Sports merit badge and for other skiers to try out next year’s skis, Kmetz said.
To complete the merit badge program, Scouts should be able to make linked turns and ski or board the groomed runs, she said. All Snow Sports merit badge requirements will be covered.
Some requirements for the Scouts Interest Patch will also be covered during this one-day program, she said.
Scouts who already have their merit badge may choose to just have fun on the slopes. This allows Scout troops with members of varying abilities to participate together.
And that should be easier with it looking like it may snow, Kmetz said.
“It looks like the skies are pretty cloudy here right now and it does look like the snow will start,” she said on Thursday afternoon. “It looks a lot different up here than down in the valley that for sure.
Currently there's a lot of snow on the mountain, which is a welcome sight this year. Pebble usually opens by Christmas, but this season it wasn't able to open until Jan. 2 because of snow conditions.
Kmetz says merit badge participants should register downstairs in the ski lodge by 9:30 a.m. Monday. First-time beginner lessons will begin at 10 a.m.
The fee is $25 for a lift ticket and merit badge clinic or first-time lesson.
Rental skis and snowboards are available for $15, and helmet rentals are $5 with the package. With the regular price of a day ticket at $52, and ski and snowboard rentals at $30, the program is a good value for Scouts, Kmetz said.
Typically, Presidents Day is fairly busy at the ski hill, and with the new snow it's a perfect weekend for the annual Demo Day, which takes place Saturday. People can try out new equipment and see what they like.
“It’s a popular weekend for people to ski,” Kmetz said.
That will further boost skier numbers at Pebble Creek.
“It sure does bring out people when we've got lots of snow,” she said.
The ski area can already get as many as 1,000 skiers on a busy day, Kmetz said.
Barrie’s Ski & Sports and Pebble Creek are sponsoring the Demo Day.
“Companies will come up and they'll bring next year’s equipment,” Kmetz said.
She says that at least seven different ski companies will come up and bring next year’s ski equipment for people to try out. Skiers and snowboarders can take the new equipment out on the mountain and take a run or two — or however many they want.
Every year, each company has a lot of different styles of skis, snowboards and boots — all the essentials for a day on the mountain — and skiers can chat with the ski company representatives.
“I know, personally, I like to try them out and see what works before I buy them the next season,” she said.
Kmetz says it’s going to be an exciting weekend with the snow, the demo and the Scouts.
“It should be a good time to come and have some fun,” Kmetz said.