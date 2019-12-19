INKOM — Pebble Creek Ski Area is scheduled to open for the season — with lifts operating seven days per week — beginning at 9 a.m. today.
The Aspen Lift, which serves beginner terrain, will be the first lift to open each morning, running daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., thereby accommodating parking in the lower lot. The Skyline lift, which accesses the upper mountain, will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The mountain already has a decent snowpack, with 25 inches at the top and 17 inches at the base, Dana Kmetz, director of guest services, said Thursday afternoon. Kmetz said snow continued to fall on Thursday, and more snow is in the forecast for Friday.
“We’re sitting pretty right now,” Kmetz said. “It’s a good solid base.”
Night skiing will be offered on Friday and Saturdays on the Aspen Lift beginning in January. On opening day, most of the runs will be accessible, with some of the more rugged terrain such as Upper Lift Line, Sun Bowl and South Bowl still closed.
Kmetz emphasized that the ski area will have a new rule in effect, prohibiting backcountry hiking on the mountain after 4 p.m. The rule is driven by safety concerns due to a new type of groomer at the mountain, which is anchored by a cable stretching hundreds of feet uphill.
“Thanks for everyone’s cooperation on that. We’re just trying to keep people safe,” Kmetz said.
Kmetz said about half of season pass holders had taken advantage of opportunities to get their passes early, which should minimize lines for getting passes printed on opening weekend.