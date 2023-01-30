The frigid cold temps didn't stop the pole planters and knuckle draggers from shredding the slopes at Pebble Creek Ski Area this weekend.
The ski resort near Inkom in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest saw 37 inches of fresh powder fall over a 36-hour span starting Wednesday, resulting in one of the busiest weekends at The Rock in years.
“This is tied for the best season we have had in 20 years to date,” said Mike Dixon, the general manager at Pebble Creek. “There was so much recent snowfall that it was filling in tracks by the time you got back up to the top of the mountain.”
Pebble Creek has a base depth of 49 inches, a summit depth of 88 inches and received 6 new inches overnight. All the recent snowfall has been an incredible treat for local skiers and snowboarders while also creating quite the workload for the folks who keep the roads clean, runs groomed and lifts going every day.
“There has been a tremendous amount of work for us,” Dixon said. “Some of us have been getting here at like 4 a.m. to start plowing, the avalanche team gets here at about 6 a.m., and the lift operators have been digging out the lifts and ramps all day for several days straight. We’ve been really busy, which is a great problem to have, but it's a lot of work.”
Most of the staff at Pebble Creek got an unscheduled day off Monday, however, due to sub-zero temperatures that froze some of the mechanical equipment.
“The power got shut off to one of our heaters overnight and it totally froze up some controls in our motor room,” Dixon said. “We came and we tried to open today, but the frigid weather wasn't cooperating with us.”
The local ski resort wasn’t the only cold weather closure to occur Monday. The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes.
The school districts in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area, American Falls, Blackfoot, Marsh Valley and, among many others in East Idaho, Idaho Falls closed because of the extremely cold temps.
The closures were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as cold as minus 45 degrees.
School District 25 said that based on the wind chill warnings in effect in East Idaho "the decision was made (to cancel Monday classes) out of an abundance of caution concerning early morning pick-up and drop-off times, learners who walk to school, and learners who wait at bus stops."
The district continued, "The decision to close school the evening prior is not our standard practice; however, in light of this unusual circumstance, we wanted to provide families with ample time to make alternate arrangements for the care of their young children tomorrow."
The weather service is urging people not to go outside during the dangerous wind chill conditions, which arrived in the region on Saturday night and are expected to remain through Monday morning.
"The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes," the weather service said. "Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves."
The mercury dropped the lowest in Pocatello, Challis and Stanley since 2017, reaching temperatures of minus 15, minus 22 and minus 30, respectively.
Rexburg experienced its coldest temperature ever since records began in 1998, reaching minus 25, and Idaho Falls residents haven’t experienced the minus 28 degree day it did Monday since 2009.
Though not quite record breaking, temps fell to minus 38 in Island Park, minus 35 in Rigby, minus 32 in Arco near the Idaho National Laboratory, minus 31 in Driggs, minus 28 in Shelley and minus 23 in Blackfoot, the National Weather Service said.
Though the weather will remain cold again overnight, the National Weather Service says the high winds will have subsided and it likely won’t get as cold as it did early Monday morning again this week or likely the remainder of the winter.
In spite of the lessening wind speeds, the National Weather Service extended its wind chill warnings for East Idaho through 10 a.m. Tuesday. The weather service said wind chill that will make conditions feel as cold as minus 25 to minus 30 degrees is in the forecast throughout East Idaho.
“Although temperatures and wind chill readings have improved across portions of the area (Monday) morning, dangerous wind chills are expected to continue across the Upper Snake Plain and into portions of the eastern Highlands throughout the afternoon and into the morning hours on Tuesday,” the National Weather Service said. “Further to the south, wind chills have risen but will become dangerously cold again tonight, despite not much wind expected area wide.”
All of the states surrounding Idaho also had wind chill warnings and/or wind chill advisories in effect on Monday.
Though none of the major highways or interstates in East Idaho are experiencing any closures as of 4 p.m. Monday, the Idaho Transportation Department encourages motorists to check the Idaho 511 website or download the mobile application in advance of any travel plans.
“It’s vitally important that drivers are paying close attention to current conditions,” said ITD Public Information Officer Justin Smith. “We always try to keep roads open, but when conditions become unsafe for our plow drivers we have to close the roads to protect everyone.”
Those preparing for traveling during winter months should consider the following advice:
- Keep a bundle of cold-weather gear in your car, such as extra food and water, warm clothing (including additional clothing for every passenger), a flashlight, a glass scraper, blankets, medications, and more.
- Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.
- Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.
- Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.
- Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface, such as on ice and snow.
- Stay home and only go out if necessary. Even if you can drive well in bad weather, it’s better to avoid taking unnecessary risks by venturing out.
The Journal has not received any information about local school districts canceling Tuesday classes but this could occur if the forecast holds, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
