Pebble Creek lift line

The Skyline lift at Pebble Creek Ski area without an empty chair in sight on Sunday, Jan. 29.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

The frigid cold temps didn't stop the pole planters and knuckle draggers from shredding the slopes at Pebble Creek Ski Area this weekend.

The ski resort near Inkom in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest saw 37 inches of fresh powder fall over a 36-hour span starting Wednesday, resulting in one of the busiest weekends at The Rock in years.

Pebble Creek Ski area cars in the parking lot

The upper parking lot at Pebble Creek Ski area is packed with cars on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.